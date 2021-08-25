A year ago, prep football was on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MHSAA eventually got the green light and started a shortened season at the end of September that culminated in the state championship games being played in January.
Fast-forward to 2021 and — for now — all is normal.
A number of conferences went with league-only schedules last year while others could still have a mix of games.
In the Big North Conference, each school got to play each other in 2020, thus producing a champion in Traverse City Central.
With the 2021 regular season just two days away, sports writers at the newspapers that cover the Big North — the Alpena News, Cadillac News, Gaylord Herald-Times, Petoskey News-Review and Traverse City Record-Eagle — tabbed the Trojans as the overwhelming favorite to win the league title again.
Central earned all five first-place votes for a perfect score of 30 points. Cadillac came in second at 24, Traverse City West third at 21, Petoskey fourth at 16, Gaylord fifth at 9 and Alpena sixth at 6.
Here’s a look at each of the teams as play begins Thursday and Friday across the state.
Let’s put it this way: The backup quarterback is junior Josh Klug, a Louisville baseball commit who can throw in the low 90s.
The big name of course is quarterback/linebacker Josh Burnham (Notre Dame), but he’s surrounded by seniors who have proven themselves in big games. Key linemen return in seniors Kadyn Warner, Keegan Opper, Brett Weaver (Grand Valley), Davis Hurley and Gavin Graczyk. The four uncommitted lineman also have significant college offers.
Three-year varsity players return with seniors Carson Bourdo, Dante Williams and Parker Schmidt — both active in both the rushing and passing game. Burnham and Bourdo both were all-state in Division 1-2.
Two years ago, it was a regional final. Last year, amid all of the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, their season resulted in a trip to the Division 4 state finals before a 13-0 loss to Detroit Country Day.
Needless to say, expectations are high in Cadillac. The Vikings return 18 seniors from that team and many juniors who received valuable experience as sophomores in 2020.
The strength of Cadillac is along its offensive and defensive lines where several key pieces return, including center Carson Raasio, Sam Mallory, Blake Swiger and Ben Meyer.
Aden Gurden returns at quarterback with Kaleb McKinley handing fullback duties out of the triple-option attack. Carter Harsh and Chris Reinhold will carry the load, as well. Tight end Derek Rood is one to watch, as well.
The captain of the defense, Collin Johnston, returns at linebacker and is joined there by McKinley. Cadillac is still looking to build depth at linebacker and defensive back as the season begins.
Michael Schermerhorn looks poised to step in Christian Boivin’s role as the Titans’ workhorse on both sides of the ball. Boivin is now at Michigan as a walk-on. Other key returnees include QB Brandon Koncheck, receiver Will Gaston, receiver Garrett Shuler and linemen Kyle McCrumb and Daniel Rosa.
Petoskey football will look a bit different in 2021.
The Northmen will have a new head coach and staff, led by the hire of Rick Winbigler, along with a new look on the offensive side of the football.
While the Northmen will of course keep things moving on the ground, they’ve modernized the offensive system, switching things up from the traditional double wing set to a spread read option attack that should open things up on that side of the ball.
Seniors Tate Dohm and Gavin Wargel have competed throughout the offseason at quarterback and both bring athleticism to the position, though not a lot of experience behind center.
Like their rival Petoskey, the Gaylord Blue Devils will enter 2021 with a new coach along the sidelines.
For the fourth time since Will Cleaver’s final season with the Blue Devils in 2016, Gaylord will start a new chapter and look to build a consistent challenger within the Big North,
A lot of the Blue Devils’ season will hinge on getting off to a good start under first-year head coach DJ Szymoniak, who comes to Gaylord after a football career at Northwood University and short stint within the Arena Football League.
Originally a native of Onaway, Szymoniak will at least have some returning skill guys to lean on who saw action on a young Blue Devil squad a year ago.
Gavin Freeman returns after an All-BNC season as a receiver, while Austin Vanderveer also returns as a playmaker on both sides of the ball and an All-BNC season.
Not sugar-coating anything, Alpena had a miserable year last season.
The coaching staff remains intact, starting QB Ryan Voltz is back for his third year as a starter after starting the previous two years under center. Offseason shoulder surgery may force Voltz to change positions, possibly TE or WR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.