CADILLAC — A perfect day to honor someone special.
The 3rd annual Paul McMullen Memorial 5k Run/Walk saw more than 115 people take to roads around Lake Cadillac in memory and honor of someone who loved running and shared that gift with a lot of people.
McMullen, a Cadillac native and 1996 United States Olympian in the 1,500-meter run, was tragically killed in a skiing accident in March 2021.
The multi-time American champion in the 1,500/mile and All-American at Eastern Michigan University captured the spirit of this northern Michigan community in the mid-1990s with his Olympic bid. After he retired from professional running, McMullen coached and mentored countless young runners across the state.
Proceeds from the race fund two $500 scholarships for one male and one female graduating senior from a Wexford-Missaukee ISD area school.
The previous two races, organized by Trevor Thiebaut, were held at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park but the race moved onto Chestnut Street along Lake Cadillac this year.
The result was fast times and a lot of happy people.
That included Greg Janesak, a Sparta resident, who finished the 3.1-mile course in 15:42 Saturday morning.
“I just really wanted to go out there, run hard and represent Up North Elite,” Janesak said. “It’s for a good cause in Paul McMullen’s name.
“I just stuck with the leader for the first mile and then over by the lakeshore, I took the lead and didn’t really look back. I listened to music, and had a good time. I felt strong throughout the whole race and it was a really nice course.”
With being on a new course, Janesak didn’t have any times in mind but just wanted to get a good run in and see where his summer training is headed as he approaches his senior year of high school at Sparta.
“I wasn’t looking for a time but I wanted to be sub-16 today,” he said. “I just want to go, run hard and see where my training has got me in the summer.
“I’ve been running a lot this summer and going into my senior year, I hope to have a lot of good accomplishments.”
Janesak finished 40th at the MHSAA Division 2 Cross Country State Finals last November and then competed with Team Michigan at the Meet of Champions and ran his previous PR of 15:51.
“Today was a good PR,” he said. “It shows I am growing and that means a lot.”
Pine River H.S. graduate and current Cornerstone University runner Logan Churchill took second to Janesak in 16:05 while Rodney’s Hayden Gould took third at 17:27, Reed City H.S. standout August Rohde took fourth in 17:35 and Manton’s Robert Dykhouse took fifth in 17:40.
The top female finisher was Cadillac’s Katie Boyce in 19:12 while Thompsonville’s Nora Grossnickle took second in 19:18 and Lake City’s Kelsey Jones took third in 19:47. Cadillac’s Heather Eller was the fourth female finisher in 20:05 while recent Manton graduate Chloe Colton followed at 20:52.
1. Greg Janesak, 15:42
2. Logan Churchill, 16:05
3. Hayden Gould, 17:27
4. August Rohde, 17:36
5. Robert Dykhouse, 17:40
6. Austin Dalman, 17:43
7. Chris Westerkamp, 18:07
8. Magill McGuire, 18:34
9. Riley Pattinson, 18:37
10. Ethan Westerkamp, 19:02
11. Katie Boyce, 19:12
12. Nora Grossnickle, 19:18
13. Dakota Dykuis, 19:18
14. Joel Hardesty, 19:26
15. Kelsey Jones, 19:47
16. Brody Swanson, 19:48
17. Heather Eller, 20:05
18. Owen Westerkamp, 20:18
19. Chloe Colton, 20:52
20. Owen Patton, 21:18
21. Nolan Nixon, 21:18
22. Donnie Thompson, 21:33
23. Adriana Fowler, 21:51
24. Lance Jacobson, 22:10
25. Cole Shepler, 23:07
26. Pete Meyer, 23:33
27. Matt Seward, 23:47
28. James Held, 23:54
29. Beckett Swanson, 24:00
30. Carter Harsh, 24:08
31. Hayden Fowler, 24:19
32. Logan Pellow, 24:20
33. Josh Pellow, 24:21
34. Lucas Johnson, 24:27
35. Hadley Saylor, 24:38
36. Noah Saylor, 24:41
37. Spencer Wold, 24:42
38. Makenna Veen, 25:15
39. Allison Chmielewski, 25:15
40. Lauren Bonness, 25:16
41. Isaiah Morrow, 25:18
42. Jordan Fox, 25:42
43. Laura Rohde, 25:46
44. Evan Kornacki, 25:48
45. Olivia Lunseth, 25:49
46. Luke Masterson, 26:14
47. Marla Mikelait, 26:47
48. Clare Maher, 26:47
49. Micah Morrow, 27:11
50. Noah Morrow, 27:11
51. Daniel Carnaghi, 27:27
52. Samantha Fent, 27:37
53. Leo Huisman, 28:19
54. Grace Huisman, 28:19
55. Avery Mickelson, 28:30
56. Ellie Cool, 28:30
57. Lindsey Irwin, 28:31
58. Ella Lunseth, 28:44
59. Joanne Hare, 29:00
60. Kristi Hoffert, 29:00
61. Matthew Granger, 29:16
62. Sara Brown, 29:17
63. Mike Emerick, 29:22
64. Jim McHugh, 29:32
65. Julie Klein, 30:03
66. Emma Ullius, 30:03
67. Ryan Pendrick, 30:25
68. Amanda Edwards, 30:26
69. Ann Bush, 30:28
70. Lance Corey, 30:31
71. Stephanie Cargill, 30:41
72. Kate Hose, 30:58
73. Kello Obriot, 30:59
74. Alexandra Denhof, 31:25
75. William Morrow, 31:54
76. Joseph Dixon, 32:14
77. Andrea Troupe, 32:32
78. Corey Grames, 33:14
79. Jane Chalker, 34:13
80. Lule Lueder, 35:11
81. Seth Wanner, 36:26
82. Bill Barnett, 37:05
83. Matt Clark, 37:19
84. Betty Clark, 37:19
85. Michelle Bartman, 38:38
86. Eric Eller, 39:45
87. Kyle Shirk, 39:58
88. Charissa Shirk, 40:02
89. Clayton Durga, 43:17
90. Maryjane Shirk, 43:55
91. Kristie Foster, 44:36
92. Vern Klein, 44:56
93. Karena Colton, 47:10
94. Jeannie Crawford, 47:10
95. Fiona McHugh, 47:39
96. Roro McHugh, 47:41
97. Catalina McMullen-Desoto, 47:49
98. Linda McGiness, 47:50
99. Vivian Shirk, 47:59
100. Tabitha Cecil, 49:09
101. Karen Johnson, 49:09
102. Cindy Brownlee, 51:38
103. Melissa Thiebaut, 51:38.
104. Tammy Chmielewski, 52:14
105. Shon Chmielewski, 52:24
106. Nuria Desoto-McMullen, 56:51
107. Maria Desoto, 56:52
108. Olivia McMullen, 56:54
109. Paige Sharp, 57:14
110. Kelly Pendrick, 57:15
111. Marissa Pendrick, 57:41
112. Dawn Eller, 1:00.02
113. Mackenzie Gabara, 1:00.12
114. Derek Larrance, 1:00.13
115. David Cox, 1:06.22
116. Doug McMullen, 1:06.22
117. Theresa McMullen, 1:06.22
118. Julie Cox, 1:06.22
119. David McMullen, 1:06.22
