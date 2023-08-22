Pigskin Picks: Beal City picked to win the Highland

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — Beal City is picked to win the Highland Conference title in football this fall.
I’ve probably typed that same exact sentence, too.
When you’ve dominated the Highland like Beal City has for the past two decades, it’s an easy pick.
The Aggies were the pick to win it again, receiving all five first-place votes and 40 points overall in a poll of sports writers that cover the conference on a regular basis — the Cadillac News, Big Rapids Pioneer, Missaukee Sentinel, Mount Pleasant Morning Sun and Houghton Lake Resorter.
Evart was second at 35, followed by McBain (28), Lake City (26), Manton (18), Roscommon (14), Houghton Lake (12) and Pine River (7).
Here’s a quick bit of information on each team as we near the season openers later this week.
Beal City is absolutely stacked at the skilled positions with quarterback Jack Fussman and four-year running back Jamisen Lathem returning. The Aggies have 5-6 other returners who had big seasons last year at the skilled spots also, meaning the Aggies should post plenty of points this season. The biggest question going in is up front on the offensive line and defensive line. Beal City graduated a lot up front and isn’t very deep from what I’m hearing on the line.
Evart could be “the best of the rest” after Beal. Preston Wallace returns at QB and even though he doesn’t have all the weapons he had last year he still has Dakobe White who is very explosive and Wallace also has plenty of experience and has won some big games. Evart won’t be as good as last year with key players who have graduated but they’ll still be pretty good. Tanner Graber showed some flash as a runner last year. Lucas Johnson returns as receiver. Joe Kunin and Hunter Witbeck return as two-way starters.
McBain could finish as runner-up to Beal. Potential is there but switching from a ground attack to more of a spread always takes time. Benny Rodenbaugh is just a junior.
He’s tall, athletic and tough at QB and will get better as the season goes along. McBain will still be able to run the ball with a fairly good size line, as usual, and with some explosiveness with Bryce Akom returning at fullback. Darrious Pena is potentially a gamebreaker at receiver. Jon Sikkema, Bret Benthem and Caleb Gilde return to the trenches. Many young players like Wyatt Zuiderveen return with some experience. McBain might have the best line in the Highland.
Lake City has versatile Darin Kunkel at QB and as long as he is healthy Lake City has the potential to score points. Kunkel is hard for any defense to contain. He is a threat as a runner but also as a passer. Lake City needs to stay healthy because numbers are thin. Tavin Miller is potentially explosive as a runner. Adrian Schichtel returns as tight end. Tyler Atkins and Teague Helsel return at linebacker. Robbie Root in secondary. Tyler Brown and Trevin Knuth on the line. Health of players will play a big part of where Lake City finishes.
The Rangers have a large senior class in its third year of running the flexbone offense under head coach Eric Salani.
If experience counts, Manton can make some waves this fall. Logan Baker, Leon Barber and Andrew Phillips return in the backfield, as does quarterback Mateo Powell. The key for Manton is limiting mistakes and not letting them compound. The Rangers were up-and-down in that regard last season and it’s going to be a deciding factor again in 2023.
Roscommon’s defense is getting a strong billing by coach Steve Bednarik. Anchored by senior linebacker Brian Hand and senior defensive end Ricky Hollister, Bednarik said he has been pleased with their progress. Junior Landon Mann will lead the team at quarterback. He will be joined by “speed guys” sophomore Keaton Pratt, senior Mason Beaver and junior Sawyer Griffis. The offensive line will be anchored by returning starter junior Jack Patchin at center and senior Brock Pelleran at tackle.
Houghton Lake will feature a senior-heavy squad this year under first-year head coach Ryan Sersaw. The Bobcats have been busy implementing a new system and spent a lot of time in the weight room during the off season. Leading the Bobcats offensively will be quarterback Hunter Bailey, backs Ean Trader and Kane Graham and lineman Cooper Friend and Ethan Naylor.
The biggest positive for Pine River is the numbers are finally up. Second-year head coach Brian Jackson had 14 seniors and eight juniors. There’s also 12 sophomores and 14 freshmen in the program so it looks like things are stabilizing for the Bucks. Whether that translates to more wins remains to be seen but PR is headed in the right direction. A big portion of the offensive line returns from last season to protect playmakers Ryder Holmes and Damien Jackson.
