Pigskin Picks: Cadillac, Gaylord picked to lead Big North race

The Big North Conference has gotten bigger.
Bigger as in number of schools and much, much bigger in terms of geography.
While Traverse City Central and Traverse City West continue to step outside the conference for football — by competing in the Saginaw Valley League, the Big North underwent football-only expansion last year.
Escanaba, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie join the Big North this season — just for football. The Soo was one of the charter members of the conference in the late 1990s but dropped out, along with Cheboygan, after the 2003 season.
Escanaba and Marquette are longtime members of the Great Northern Conference but Gladstone, Kingsford and Menominee, faced with declining enrollments, are headed to the West-PAC with Calumet, Hancock, Houghton, Negaunee, Ishpeming and Ishpeming Westwood.
Marquette is a Division 3 school for football while Esky is D4. Kingsford is D5 and Gladstone falls in D6 while Menominee has dropped all the way to D7 with just 353 students.
While the enrollments fit for Cadillac — the Vikings fall in the upper third of Division 3 at 860 students for the 2023-24 school year — it’s the distance and geography that had Cadillac voting no on expansion. Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey voted yes on the three Upper Peninsula schools, though, and it passed.
Cadillac did get some assurances installed as far as travel.
The Vikings won’t go to both Escanaba and Marquette in the same season. A trip to Sault Ste. Marie actually can take less time than driving to Alpena because of US-127 and I-75, so those two aren’t as big of a factor.
If you’re curious, it’s 290 miles from Cadillac to Escanaba; 311 miles to Marquette; 200 miles to Sault Ste. Marie and a mere 143 miles to Alpena.
That’s a lot of time on a bus.
All that aside, there’s still football to be played.
Cadillac is the defending champion as the Vikings went 3-0 last year, beating Alpena, Gaylord and Petoskey. The task is tougher this season, obviously, with seven teams in the league — and a lot of travel.
We’ve put together the annual Big North Conference media poll but, sadly, it’s not complete. There was no response from the Alpena News or the Marquette Mining Journal.
The Sault Evening News currently does not have a sports editor or writer after longtime reporter Rob Roos sadly passed away last fall after a bout with cancer. The newspaper has been unable to replace him.
With the newspapers that did participate — Cadillac News, Escanaba Daily Press, Gaylord Herald-Times and Petoskey News-Review — the Vikings were the narrow first-place choice by one point over Gaylord.
For more on the teams, here they are in order of votes:
There’s a new coach in Cadillac — again. Shawn Jackson left in May after a rocky tenure that saw the Vikings go 5-5 last fall and make the D3 state playoffs before being beaten by perennial power DeWitt.
Taking over is Nick Winkler, whose family has roots in Cadillac.
He was the runner-up to Jackson last year and wanted another chance at the job after coaching the last couple of years in Clintonville, Wisc.
The Vikings will look somewhat similar offensively as they did under Jackson with a RPO-based offense that wants to spread you out a little bit. Running the show is returning senior quarterback Charlie Howell, one of the best athletes in the Big North Conference. Howell has a strong arm and Winkler wants to use that weapon.
Connor Vermeulen returns in the backfield and junior tight end Grant Williams gives Howell a big target. Junior Bailey Wade anchors the offensive line that has some big pieces to replace while junior Eli Main anchors the defensive backfield. Defensively, the Vikings will go with an odd front.
Gaylord had one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2022, making the playoffs for the first time since 2018 (COVID year not included) while finishing second in the four-team version of the Big North. This season, there is reason to believe they could be even better with nearly their entire roster returning and some of the top players in the conference.
Topping that list is Minnesota Golden Gopher commit Brady Pretzlaff, a first-team all-state linebacker as a junior after recording 115 tackles overall and 30 in conference play. Other returning All-Conference players include QB Caleb Aungst (second team), RB Ty Bensinger (first team), RB Russell Hush (second team), OL Keaton Abraham (first team), OL Connor Calano (first team), K/P Connor Byram (fist team), LB Riley Hush (first team), LB Carter Sitz (second team) and Mason Davis (first team). They are a run-first offense and will run three different backs with regularity. Their strength is their defense, a group that allowed less than 14 points per game last season.
No information available
Year two of the Jim Webb era at Petoskey focused around a few key aspects during the offseason: getting bigger, stronger and faster. Those are of course at the top of everyone’s list when a season closes, but the Northmen took it to heart in 2023 with the help of a brand-new weight room and weights and conditioning program at the school.
The results are noticeable throughout the field. The Northmen bring one of their better built teams to the field in Webb’s second season, just as they’ve mastered the playbook.
Offensively, senior quarterback Joe McCarthy returns for his second full season as a starter, though he even picked up some starts as a sophomore. The key will be what’s around McCarthy, led by speedy all-purpose back, CJ Hibbler, who returns after going down with an injury after just four games a year ago. One of the top-rated ‘backs in the class of ’23, Hibbler has gained multiple Division I offers and will be joined offensively by junior wideout Seth Marek, senior wideout Brian Pike and senior tight end Lucas O’Donnell as returnees.
Along the line, 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior Brody Shaw anchors the group, along with senior JD Cantrell.
Defensively, the core group is a trio of juniors at each level, all who started as sophomores last season. Junior defensive end and linebacker Korbin Sulitis is back, as well as junior linebacker Logan LaHaie and junior safety Haden Janes. Other defenders to watch heading into the season include senior linebacker Tyler Ray, senior end Luke Matelski and junior cornerback, Mason Fralick. The Northmen (3-6) might have missed the postseason a year ago, but they were an overtime loss in the opener, a three-point defeat in week three and a 7-0 loss in week seven away from the season being a whole different story.
With a new conference, new quarterback and plenty of senior weapons, Escanaba football looks for a fresh start in 2023. Under now second-year head coach Bailey Lamb, the Eskymos are hoping to improve on 2022’s 2-7 finish.
With senior running back Ben Johnson appearing to provide a dynamic spark in the run game, Esky is more than a one-trick pony in 2023.
Esky’s aerial assault rests on the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Noah Bink.
In the running game, Johnson isn’t the only ball carrier that can do damage in the trenches and on the edge. Senior Noah Gagne and junior Kaleb Gagne factor in as key pieces to the offense in 2023. Lamb wants to see growth from his squad as more than football players.
“You want to see them get better every day and make the right decisions,” Lamb said. “I think the sky’s the limit for the group. Record wise they can go as far as they want. They want to get back to Eskymo football.”
No information available
Alpena has experience back with 21 seniors as the Wildcats look to turn the tide and have some success after going 1-8 last season. Injuries were a big factor in 2022, coach Eric Mitchell said.
“We’re loving it,” Mitchell said in the Aug. 11 Alpena Daily News. “We’re way ahead of where we were a year ago and we did kind of expect that, but I didn’t expect it to go as smooth as it has. That’s been a huge benefit from camp so far.”
