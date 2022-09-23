The half-way mark is upon us.
Week 5 marks the midway point of the prep football season and it’s when league races start to take shape and teams begin thinking about playoff points.
Here’s a look at three key games in Week 5:
So how often does a team winning in Week 5 earn a share of a conference championship?
That’s what’s on the line when Cadillac visits Gaylord today.
With just four teams in the Big North Conference — at least for this season — today’s winner is 2-0 in the league with just one conference contest remaining in Week 6,
The Vikings haven’t lost to the Blue Devils since 2018 and beat them twice in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Cadillac somewhat cruised last week against Alpena last week yet first-year head coach Shawn Jackson was disappointed in his team’s execution at times.
Quarterback Charlie Howell still racked up 343 yards of passing, spreading the ball to a number of receivers.
Defensively, the Vikings held the Wildcats to 171 yards.
Gaylord comes in 3-1 after a big win over rival Petoskey and has played well defensively, allowing about 15 points per game through four weeks. The Blue Devils won two one-point games the first two weeks and a lost by three to struggling Marquette in Week 3
The winner of this one is in the driver’s seat for the Highland championship. Beal City is the defending league champion and owns a 14-game league winning streak.
Evart is looking to flip the script and gain its first Highland championship in a while. The last time Evart defeated Beal City, which owns a 40-12 advantage in the all-time series, was 2015.
The Wildcats of coach Pat Craven have abundant speed as a weapon again this year and offensive coordinator Ken Ranjel has designed plays to take full advantage of that speed, especially at the receiver position where both senior Marcel White and junior Dakobe White are also sprinters on the track team. Dakobe White in particular has been a match-up nightmare for opponents and has been on the receiving end of several long TD strikes from junior QB Preston Wallace.
Wallace has had multiple TD passes in each game, hitting not just the White brothers but also slot receiver Jake Ladd and Cole Hopkins out of the backfield for scores. Hopkins, the state wrestling champion, is a three-year starter at fullback and averages 100 yards rushing.
The big questions going into Friday’s game are: 1. Can Evart continue its offensive fireworks against a Beal City defense that has allowed just 39 points in the first four games?; 2. Can the Evart defense, which has permitted just 59 points so far, force Beal City to earn its points and not give up the big play?
Much is riding on the outcome of the annual gridiron rivalry between Lake City and McBain this Friday. The winner gains valuable playoff points. The losing team will have a much longer path to the postseason. The winner also remains in the hunt for the Highland title.
The Trojans of coach Kyle Smith and the Ramblers of coach Pat Maloney bring identical records into the contest with the Missaukee Sentinel Traveling Gridiron Trophy at stake.
Friday’s game pits Lake City’s explosiveness and big-play capabilities against McBain’s methodical ground-and-pound attack complemented in recent weeks by QB Braylon Pace’s ability to use the play-action pass for big gainers.
Lake City junior QB Darin Kunkel is a dual threat on every snap and has been a big-play machine so far this season as a runner and passer. Senior Dayne Blair has sprinter’s speed and is a north-south breakaway threat. Wyatt Leeuw also represents a potentially explosive quick-strike threat as well and receivers Brody Gothard and Layne McLeod are reliable with a nose for the end zone.
McBain’s offense is a grinding physical force gobbling up chunks of real estate behind an impressive O-line anchored by senior guard Mack Bontekoe and third-year tackle Judah Leonard. Senior halfback Kalvin McGillis is also a three-year starter and a reliable receiver for Pace. Junior Isaac Baas is a potential breakaway threat sweeping outside and fullback Bryce Akom can also break free for long gainers in addition to plowing for first downs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.