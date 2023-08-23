Pigskin Prep — Week 1

Are you ready for some football?
While the collegiate and pro games are still about a week or two away, high school football in Michigan gets its start on Thursday.
The Boys of Fall are back.
The drive to Ford Field and the Superior Dome starts this week for more than 500 teams across the state and will culminate in mid to late November with the MHSAA state championship games in both 11-player football and eight-player football.
Locally, a number of teams are at home for their season openers, including a pretty special one in Cadillac.
A new coach.
A “new” stadium.
A new team.
One of the most scenic stadium settings in the state has undergone a huge renovation since last fall — from AstroTurf, to new restrooms, to new fencing, to new sidewalks, to a new track, to a new entryway, to a new PA system, to a new video board, Veterans Memorial Stadium is ready to shine.
Want more?
Nick Winkler takes over at the helm of the Viking ship after Shawn Jackson lasted just one year before returning to his hometown in Missouri. Winkler was the runner-up to Jackson last year and got the job this time.
There’s been a positive vibe all summer into fall practices around Cadillac with the things Winkler is doing off the field.
On the field, some of what Cadillac did under Jackson last year with an RPO-based spread offense are the same. Senior quarterback Charlie Howell returns to direct the offense and the Vikings looked pretty smooth on that side of the ball during a scrimmage last week against Traverse City Central and TC St. Francis.
Defensively, Cadillac is going to an odd front as Jason Main and Nate Metzger share play-calling duties on that side of the ball.
The Vikings dropped a 27-21 decision to Midland to open the 2022 season after really struggling in the first half. The Chemics went on to finish 10-2 before falling to Dexter in a Division 2 regional title game.
Midland graduated most of its offensive line and backfield. Isaiah Henderson steps in at quarterback as the Chemics are looking to run more of a spread offense this fall.
Cadillac, meanwhile went 5-5, won the Big North Conference title and dropped its Division 3 playoff opener to perennial power DeWitt.
You want to talk about some of the most consistent Division 5/6 teams in the region over the last decade or so, look no further than this one.
Reed City hasn’t had a losing season since 2009 and is coming off an appearance in the D6 state semifinals, a 13-12 loss to Negaunee played in a blizzard in Gaylord.
On the flip side, a number of those players have moved on.
The Coyotes are a little green this fall and this is a big opener to test what they’ve done over the summer.
There’s still talent, though, and the understanding of what needs to be done program-wide.
Quarterback Max Hammond leads the way, along with TE/DB Spencer Hansen, senior RB/LB JC Contreras and senior RB/DB John Ondrus.
Kingsley went 7-3 last year under longtime head coach Tim Wooer, falling to Kingsford in a D5 pre-district game.
The Stags return five both starters on both sides of the ball with running back Eli Graves and quarterback Gavyn Merchant leading the offense.
Defensively, Chase Bott leads the linebacker corps as Kingsley isn’t as big as it usually is but the expectations are still high.
