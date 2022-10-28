Pigskin Prep — Week 10

Ford Field and the Superior Dome are in sight for 288 prep football teams across the state.
The 256-team 11-player field and 32-team 8-player fields were announced by the MHSAA last Sunday and games begin today.
Up first in the 11-player system are pre-districts while 8-player teams compete in pre-regionals.
The ultimate destinations are Ford Field Thanksgiving weekend for the 11-player game while the 8-player teams are shooting for the state championship games at the Superior Dome in Marquette the weekend before.
Here’s a look at three games involving local teams
The Vikings’ return to Division 3 playoff football comes against the team that won the D3 state title in 2020 and was runner-up in 2021.
Yikes.
Cadillac comes in having lost two straight games to Portland and Reed City yet the Vikings are certainly battle-tested.
Six of the nine teams on Cadillac’s schedule are in the playoffs — Midland (D2), Mount Pleasant (D3), Gaylord (D3), Belding (D5), Portland (D5) and Reed City (D6) — and five of the six finished 8-1. The lone exception is Gaylord at 6-3.
The Vikings have buckled down defensively of late against run-dominant teams and allowed 175 points through nine games this season.
Concerning, though, is an offense that has put up just 14 points in the last two weeks.
The Vikings have struggled with some injuries in key spots and that’s where it’s showing the most.
DeWitt, meanwhile, is “down” relative to the team it has been the past two years but the Panthers are certainly one of the state’s elite.
The Panthers beat Portland 39-34 in Week 2, a team Cadillac lost to 32-6 in Week 8 but that game was much closer than the final score indicates.
DeWitt has losses to Detroit Catholic Central, East Lansing and Grand Ledge, all in close games.
DeWitt, usually a run-pass option (RPO) offense similar to Cadillac, has thrown in some wrinkles this year, including the single wing with a direct snap to the ball-handler instead of the quarterback.
Bryce Kurncz, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, is the Panthers’ top playmaker with 919 yards rushing and 556 yards receiving.
This is the third year in a row that McBain and Evart will face each other in the postseason.
The teams split the previous two games, with Evart winning 34-31 at McBain in 2020, and McBain prevailing 42-7 at Evart last year.
In week six this season, Evart (8-1) posted a 48-20 victory at McBain in a Highland match-up.
That game was still close early in the fourth quarter, though, before Evart closed things out with a flurry of scoring including a pick-six by cornerback Dakobe White.
The challenge for No. 3 seed McBain (5-4) is to control the game clock on offense by pounding the ball and moving the chains behind halfbacks Kal McGillis, Isaac Baas and Elijah Baker and fullback Bryce Akom with senior QB Braylon Pace occasionally using a play-action pass to good advantage. The more the Ramblers can control the clock with long, time-consuming drives, the more it keeps the potentially explosive Wildcats off the field.
The trouble with trying to contain the Wildcats is they have so many weapons. Fullback Cole Hopkins averages more than 100 yards rushing and multiple touchdowns per game and QB Preston Wallace is also an effective runner. But that’s not all. Speedy receivers Dakobe White, Marcel White and Jake Ladd have broken loose on jet sweeps in nearly every game and McBain’s chief vulnerability on defense has been trying to contain speedy playmakers.
Wallace also has displayed quick-strike air capabilities with numerous long passes to the White brothers and Ladd during the season and also Hopkins out of the backfield. The key to this game is who will do a better job of containing the other team’s strength. The winner advances to the district finals against either No. 4 seed East Jordan (6-3) or No. 1 seed Frankfort (8-1).
This is a stiff challenge for Lake City (5-4), the No. 4 seed in this Division 7 pre-district clash Saturday at the stadium of No. 1 seed Ithaca (8-1), whose only loss this year came narrowly in week two to Standish-Sterling, a Division 6 playoff team with just one loss of its own this season.
Ithaca is a traditional football power with numerous state titles to its credit. This year the Yellowjackets are averaging 46 points and allowing 14.
Lake City has some explosive playmakers of its own but the Trojans have been impacted by injuries to key players late in the season. Elusive junior QB Darin Kunkel ignited a dangerous quick-strike offense all season for the Trojans with his feet, his arm, and his ability to accurately read defensive alignments, but he was dinged up in the week eight loss to Evart and did not see action at all in the week nine loss to Ogemaw Heights. If Kunkel is able to return for the playoff game at Ithaca, it creates problems for the Yellowjackets’ defense and, with the defense being forced to keep an eye of Kunkel on every snap, potentially opens opportunities for senior breakaway threat Dayne Blair running the ball as well as receivers Layne McLeod, Brody Gothard, Teague Helsel and Adrian Schichtel.
The Lake City defense has done a good job overall of swarming to the football and limiting opponents’ ability to run the ball. QB Bronson Bupp plays the same kind of role for Ithaca that Kunkel plays for Lake City. Bupp is the engine that makes the Yellowjackets go and No. 1 job for the Lake City defense will be contain him.
The game is being played on Ithaca’s new turf field on Saturday and the weather forecast looks good, with temps in the 60s under sunny skies.
