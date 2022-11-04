Pigskin Prep — Week 11

Time to start handing out trophies.
Winners tonight in MHSAA 8-player football contests take home regional championship trophies while victorious 11-player teams get a district title.
In other words, the field starts getting much narrower after this weekend.
We’ve got three teams locally vying for hardware, including a Marion team that’s chasing its third straight 8-player Division 2 regional crown.
The Eagles have rolled to this point, outscoring teams 634-85 in 10 games to date. Marion has yet to face a challenge but the talented and veteran Eagles know it’s coming.
Marion is led by senior all-state quarterback Mason Salisbury, along with cousins Braden and Gavin Prielipp. Each does their job on both sides of the ball.
Gaylord St. Mary is led by quarterback/safety Gavin Bebble and RB/LB Brody Jeffers, both strong runners in the Snowbirds’ ground-based offense.
St. Mary comes in at 8-2 with its lone losses Pickford (28-16) in Week 1 and Indian River Inland Lakes (44-40) in Week 4. Both of there also were playoff teams.
Bebble and Jeffers didn’t play in those two games, though, making the Snowbirds 8-0 when they are on the field.
Looming for the winner is a date with perennial power Powers North Central in the state semifinals.
For Marion, it would be a home game next week as the Eagles have more playoff points than the Jets this time around.
Talk about two powerhouse names in West Michigan football circles.
The Coyotes have made the playoffs every year since 2009 with a couple of deep trips under their belts.
The Crusaders are one of the state’s smaller private-school powers as they won four straight state titles from 2013-2016. Muskegon Catholic’s two losses this year are to a very strong Muskegon Oakridge team (20-14) in Week 2 and to Benton Harbor (28-20) in Week 3.
Reed City and the Crusaders share a common opponent in Kent City.
The Coyotes beat the Eagles 52-0 in Week 7 while Muskegon Catholic won 42-14 in a pre-district contest last week.
The Crusaders throw multiple formations at you but the bottom line is running the ball downhill.
There’s speed and athleticism there, too, making limiting the big plays key for Reed City.
This is a surprising match-up for a Division 8 district championship.
The Red Devils (6-4) were the No. 4 seed playing at the field of No. 1 seed Frankfort (8-2) last Friday and turned in an outstanding defensive performance, beating the Bulldogs 6-0 in overtime.
The good news for No. 2 seed Evart (9-1) is that this is an unexpected home game with potentially the Wildcats’ first district gridiron title at stake. Evart has vied for the district title three times before — twice during the Pat Craven coaching era — but they were all road games and each time the Wildcats came up short. In 2020, Evart traveled to unbeaten Oscoda and dropped a narrow 38-35 decision in ta D7 district final.
East Jordan comes to town with momentum and confidence after the upset of Frankfort and its first playoff win since 1999. The Red Devils also have multi-faceted QB and safety Dawson Carey back and healthy. Carey not only scored the only TD at Frankfort but he also made a possible game-saving tackle in the overtime as well.
East Jordan will have to contend with what other opponents of Evart have had to face this season. The Wildcats have explosive capabilities and offensive coordinator Ken Ranjel has done a masterful job of finding ways for Evart to exploit the other team’s vulnerabilities. QB Preston Wallace, who has thrown for more than 2,200 yards so far this season, used long TD strikes to Dakobe White and Jake Ladd to break open a close game with McBain in the playoff opener.
Speedy receivers Dakobe White and Marcel White have combined for more than 1,550 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns and if you choose to blanket them watch out for Ladd, the dangerous slot receiver, and for Cole Hopkins or Tanner Graber hauling the rock.
The winner advances to the regional championship game against either Iron Mountain (9-1) or Bark River-Harris (8-2).
