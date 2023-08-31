Pigskin Prep — Week 2

The opening night jitters are a thing of the past.
And we’re almost back to a completely normal schedule with everyone in school and playing on Friday night.
Week 2 of the prep football season is here and with it comes the annual “Thursday — and Friday — Night Lights” because of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
It’s a four-day week for all schools, too, with the holiday and student-athletes won’t put in a five-day week until the fourth week of the football season.
Week 2 also marks the start of conference play in all of our area leagues — the Big North, Highland, CSAA and West Michigan D.
For teams that won their openers, the chance to get to 2-0 as the calendar turns to September is a good feeling.
For the teams that dropped their openers, this is the chance to get on the right track against more-familiar foes.
For more on Week 2, read on.
The Vikings make the five-hour, 290-mile trek to the south central Upper Peninsula to play a league game.
Yes folks, welcome to the “new” Big North when it comes to football.
Esky, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie are now in the league for football only after being admitted last spring as the smaller schools they had played no longer really wanted Class A and Class B teams on their slate in the drive to qualify for the playoffs.
Despite the geographic difference, the Vikings and Eskymos aren’t complete strangers. They played a non-league game last season, won by Cadillac 38-25, and met in a Division 4 playoff contest in 2019, won by the Vikings 35-12.
Cadillac comes into the contest 0-1 after dropping a 20-17 overtime heartbreaker to Midland last week.
The Vikings tied the game with less than a minute left in regulation and went up 17-14 on a field goal in OT but the Chemics scored a touchdown two plays later to end the game.
The large crowd at the renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium got to see Nick Winkler’s debut as Cadillac’s head coach and a lot of the moving offensive parts were similar to what the Vikings ran in 2022.
Dropped passes and a couple of untimely penalties stalled drives, though. Better execution is needed this week.
Escanaba beat Calumet 40-13 in its opener as Ben Johnson ran for four touchdowns and quarterback Bailey Lamb threw for another out of the Eskymos’ spread formation.
It’s early but this is a big game for both sides.
Evart stumbled coming out of the gate last Friday, dropping a 44-22 decision at Beaverton while Lake City displayed an explosive element to its offense and a resiliency on defense in posting an impressive 48-15 victory over visiting Cheboygan.
Lake City relies heavily on the passing and throwing of senior Darin Kunkel, who generated 200 rushing yards against the Chiefs with four touchdowns and threw for another 59 yards, including an 11-yard TD strike to Cole McGiness. Can the Trojans have the same kind of success against Evart? The Wildcats were up and down defensively against Beaverton. The Beavers scored 22 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the fourth quarter but were held scoreless in the second and third quarters. A big key this Thursday is how well the Wildcats can corral Kunkel.
Evart also had an up-and-down kind of game offensively against Beaverton, scoring twice in the second quarter to trim the Beaverton lead to 22-14 but the Wildcats were only able to score once more in the second half. The Wildcats are potentially explosive with senior Preston Wallace returning at QB and the dangerous Dakobe White returning at receiver. Lake City will need another strong defensive showing to keep Wallace and company under wraps in the Wildcats’ home opener.
The winner of Friday’s game will have an early advantage in the race for the 2023 Highland Conference title as everyone likely chases Beal City.
