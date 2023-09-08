Pigskin Prep — Week 3

The prep football calendar has meandered a bit so far.
With games on both Thursday and Fridays through the first two weeks of the season, there isn’t much of a rhythm early on.
That changes this week as high school football is back where it belongs — for the most part — on Friday night.
Aside from a few Saturday games here and there, the Friday night lights will be shining from now until early November.
Conference play began last week in the Big North, Highland, CSAA and West Michigan D. That continues in Week 3.
Here’s a look at a couple of local games:
The Vikings return home to the renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium to face a second straight Upper Peninsula team in Sault Ste. Marie after last week’s win at Escanaba.
That evened Cadillac’s record at 1-1 after a season-opening overtime loss to Midland. It also was a Big North Conference win, giving the defending league champion Vikings a strong start.
Cadillac head coach Nick Winkler was most proud of his team’s defense. While giving up 36 points to the Eskymos, the Vikings moved to the ball better and were more opportunistic in getting two huge pick-sixes from Kaidan Westdorp and Nate Roberts.
Winkler also commended senior quarterback Charlie Howell in getting a better grasp of the Vikings’ spread offense and making it his own.
The Vikings face a different challenge this week with the Blue Devils. While Escanaba was a mix of run and pass, the Blue Devils are more run-oriented team out of a fullhouse-T formation.
Leading the way for the Soo is senior quarterback/defensive end Callen Campbell, a Northwest commit. The Blue Devils scored just one touchdown in the first half last week against a struggling Cheboygan team but pulled away in the second half to beat the Chiefs.
The Blue Devils are 2-0 — with shutout wins over St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (49-0) and Cheboygan (26-0) — to date.
The only Highland Conference game matching two local teams takes place in Lake City with the Trojans hosting the Bucks.
Lake City looked strong in a Week 1 win over Cheboygan and played well early in Week 2 against host Evart but the Wildcats rallied for the league win.
For the Trojans, it’s all about the legs and arm of senior quarterback Darin Kunkel. He totaled 200 yards rushing against the Chiefs but was held in check last week by Evart.
For Pine River, ti’s been another rough start. After an 0-9 season a year ago, the Bucks are off to an 0-2 start with losses to Harrison and Houghton Lake.
The Bobcats led 28-0 at halftime of last week’s game before senior quarterback Damien Jackson got Pine River on the board with a rushing touchdown.
Mental miscues were a big culprit and second-year coach Brian Jackson knows those only get compounded as the competition level picks up in the Highland.
It’s an early-season West Michigan D League championship game.
The winner here between Mesick and host Marion has the inside track to the conference championship, won by the Eagles the last two years.
Marion couldn’t find a Week 1 opponent and instead scrimmaged a strong Merrill squad and then opened last week by routing Bear Lake.
While the Eagles lost some key pieces to graduation, the Prielipp cousins — Braden and Gavin — lead the way, along with lineman James Williams and linebacker/running back Cole Meyer. Collin McCrimmon has stepped into the quarterback role.
Mesick went through an interesting summer as former coach Brian Mumby left in July to take an administrative position at Pine River.
Tim Parrish — also Mesick’s baseball coach — stepped into the varsity role after being the Bulldogs’ JV coach under Mumby.
Tyler Hall had a big last week in a win over Manistee Catholic while Ben Humphreys and Connor Sisson are also leaders.
