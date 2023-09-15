Pigskin Prep — Week 4

The guys over at ESPN that fill our televisions every Saturday morning with “College Gameday” call these “trap weeks.”
That’s when there are bigger games in the following weeks but teams that have eyes on conference championships and playoff berths have to make sure they don’t get tripped up by a team that’s struggling.
You could say that’s the case this week locally.
Conference play in the Big North and Highland is just two weeks old and huge games are looming in the next couple of weeks but you’ve got to get there first.
In addition to that, there’s a huge rivalry game that will go a long way toward determining who wins the CSAA Gold Division title.
For more, read on.
This is the Vikings’ proverbial trap game.
Cadillac is coming off a big 14-7 win over a much-improved Sault Ste. Marie team and has huge games against Gaylord (home) and Petoskey (away) the next two weeks.
If Cadillac wants to defend its Big North title, it happens in the next three weeks as two of the Vikings’ final three regular-season game are non-conference opponents.
The only game that matters, though, is Alpena this week. It’s another long road trip after making the trek to Escanaba and back two weeks ago.
The constant of late for the Vikings has been the defense. While giving up more than 30 points against the Eskymos in Week 2, Cadillac was able to force turnovers, including two huge pick-sixes by Kaidan Westdorp and Nate Roberts to secure the win.
Last week, the Vikings faced a Soo team that’s loaded with size at quarterback and along the line but Cadillac slugged through it and got some separation in the second half.
That came in the form of junior Gavin Goetz making some big catches and senior Connor Vermeulen helping the passing game with some key runs.
Alpena, meanwhile, started the year with a one-point win over Flint Powers, was blown out by Marquette and then lost in overtime last week to Sanford Meridian.
Wildcat starting quarterback Jake Zaan didn’t play against the Mustangs and Alpena went with a different offensive look with Kaleb Donajkowski running the show.
Alpena was right with Meridian the entire way before coach Eric Mitchell said it was the little things — false starts, holding calls and a late pass interference — that were costly.
Pine River is seeking its first win since Sept. 17, 2021 against Roscommon, nearly two years ago The Bucks hope to accomplish this in front of the home fans this Friday during the 14th annual Armed Services Game against visiting Evart.
This is a tall order against an Evart team that can put plenty of points on the board behind the proven quick-strike abilities of senior QB Preston Wallace firing to speedy receivers Dakobe White, Noah Vanderlinde, and Owen Craven. Running back Tanner Graber is also a dual threat coming out of the backfield and as a runner. Evart is averaging 33 points a game and is coming off a 48-point performance at Rosommon.
Pine River has only scored one touchdown in each of its first three games but showed some spark against a pretty good Lake City defensive unit last Friday. Even though the final score was 34-8 it was still a competitive game until the fourth quarter. The Bucks showed flashes behind the quick acceleration of elusive senior Ryder Holmes and the edge running of Tanner Prosch and Damien Jackson. QB Hunter Johnson hooked up with Mason Gugle for a 15-yard touchdown in the contest.
Pine River’s ability to finish drives and to keep Evart from making quick-strike touchdowns are keys to potential success and a huge upset. The Wildcats will need to neutralize the ground attack of the Bucks and keep the speedy Holmes from breaking free.
As part of Friday’s contest, the marching bands from Evart and Pine River will be performing together during halftime. The winner gets to keep the traveling Armed Forces trophy for the coming year. Funds raised from this year’s game will be split evenly between the Evart VFW Post 7979 and Operation Purple of the National Military Family Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.