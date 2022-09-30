Pigskin Prep Week 6: Cadillac aims to clinch BNC; key Highland battle on tap

The calendar is set to turn to October and it finally is starting to feel like football weather.
Hopefully gone are the warm, sweaty — and stinky — nights on the sidelines standing by players who regularly wash their uniforms but there are just some odors you can’t get rid of.
Last gave us three key games in the area and while we’ve got the same number of games this week, there’s a few more mismatches-on-paper on the schedule.
Two games stand out, however.
So you’re telling me you win three games and you win a conference title outright in Week 6?
Yup, if you’re in the Big North Conference, circa 2022. The league has just four teams this fall before it expands back to seven in 2023 with the addition of Escanaba, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie.
As far as the 2022 race goes, the Vikings have beaten Alpena and Gaylord already with just Petoskey left tonight before finishing the regular season against three non-league opponents.
You want more intrigue?
We’ve got that, too.
The Northmen are coached by Jim Webb, who spent nearly 20 years in Cadillac blue-and-gold with a lot of success. The Vikings won four conference and 10 district titles under Webb, who retired in 2014.
That retirement was put on hold this past spring when Webb — who now resides in Indian River — agreed to take the lead at Petoskey and help his oldest son, Jared, learn the coaching ropes.
The Northmen come into the contest at 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the league, having held off Alpena 24-20 last Friday. Petoskey lost lead running back CJ Hibbler for the season to a leg injury a couple of weeks ago and have several key players on the sideline.
That’s forced the Northmen into a more of a passing team and quarterback Joe McCarthy threw for 190 yards in the win last week.
On the other side, Cadillac struggled offensively last week in the 19-9 win over Gaylord. The Vikings had just 120 yards of offense against the defensively-stout Blue Devils but took advantage of five turnovers to secure the win.
First-year head coach Shawn Jackson said last week it’s time to take a look at everything to see what’s not working and make some changes to get better offensive production.
Evart (4-1, 3-1) and McBain (2-3, 2-2) both suffered heartbreaking losses last week and will be looking to rebound. Evart staged a late comeback that fell a whisker short against Beal City. McBain lost in overtime when Lake City staged a second-half rally.
This game has playoff implications for both sides. McBain can gain a lot of points with a win over a very good Evart team and would still have a realistic chance at the postseason, especially this year in Division 8. The Wildcats, who are also Division 8 this year, are looking to get back on the winning side and fight for a home playoff berth.
The Wildcats’ diversified attack mixing the running of Cole Hopkins and the passing of Preston Wallace to speed-burners Marcel White and Dakobe White along with Lucas Johnson and Jake Ladd has been very tough to defend. The Wildcats have scored on explosive plays and on long drives. The McBain defense is physical and strong, especially against the run, but has been vulnerable to big plays this season. McBain must make Evart earn its points.
McBain employs an effective ground-and-pound offense featuring the running of fullback Bryce Akom, Kal McGillis, Isaac Baas and Elijah Baker behind a strong offensive line anchored by senior guard Mack Bontekoe. The Ramblers rolled to a 30-0 lead last week against Lake City but stalled in the second half. Rangy tight end Evan Haverkamp has been a valuable receiver on play-action passes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.