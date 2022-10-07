Pigskin Prep — Week 7

The final third is upon us.
After all that hard work throughout the summer and anticipation for the season, the prep football season is down to just three weeks before the MHSAA playoffs begin later this month.
Local conference titles are wrapping up as Cadillac clinched the Big North title last week, Beal City is closing in on the Highland title and Marion will win the West Michigan D League again.
Reed City still has a shot at the CSAA Gold crown but needs a slip up from Tri County, a team it lost to in Week 2.
Playoff points are the big topic now as the six-and-in rule is no longer on the books. Now, it comes to down to playoff points to decide the 11-player 256-team field and the 32-team eight-player field.
Before 2021, a team needed only win six games in a nine-game schedule to qualify for the post-season. That changed last year and there were some six- and seven-win teams left out of the playoffs because their schedule wasn’t good enough.
Locally, a couple of teams are looking at playoff — and playoff bonus — points today.
While Cadillac is a Division 3 school and Belding is Division 5 for the post-season, the Black Knights are 6-0 coming into the contest.
Belding is coached by former Reed City coach Monty Price and the Black Knights are a mirror image of his Coyote teams, down to the winged helmets that are black-and-orange instead of black-and-red.
The Vikings will see a steady diet of full-house Wing-T, something they haven’t seen a lot of this season other than an early scrimmage against Kingsley back in August.
Belding’s lone close game came in Week 5 against Sparta, a 40-35 victory. They’ve outscored their opponents 260-61 in the five other wins.
Cadillac, on the flip side has seen state-ranked Midland and Mount Pleasant and is riding a three-game win streak. The Vikings put up 300 yards of offense, most of it on the ground, in a win over Petoskey last week.
That’s a good sign as weather can start becoming a factor getting deeper into October. Coach Shawn Jackson was very pleased with his team’s offensive line play, how receivers blocked and how the backs ran.
This is a HUGE game for both sides in terms of Division 6 playoff points. Kent City (6-0), which plays in the CSAA Silver Division, comes in unbeaten and state-ranked. Reed City (5-1) gives itself a good chance of hosting at least one playoff game with a homecoming victory Friday. This is the first-ever meeting between the two traditionally strong teams.
Reed City has exhibited an explosive offense, averaging more than 50 points per game.
The run-oriented Coyotes have had at least one scoring play of 60 yards or more in each of their five victories, including three kickoff returns for touchdowns to date, two of them from Bryson Hughes in the past two games.
Senior QB Xavier Allen has done a masterful job of using play-action passes, faking into the line and then finding receivers Max Hammond or Seth Jackson or one of the runners out of the backfield for long gains or long touchdown strikes.
When the Coyotes run the ball, halfbacks John Ondrus and Hughes often find open holes along with fullback Noah Morgan behind a large, physical, mobile O-line. Last Friday, Hughes scored on a 60-yard run and Ondrus on a 61-yard run on back-to-back plays.
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back shutouts and have a potent offense of their own, averaging 40 points per game. The outcome will likely be decided by which defense does a better job keeping the other team’s offensive weapons under wraps and forcing the opponent to earn their points.
