Pigskin Prep — Week 8

We’ve reached the penultimate week of the prep football regular season.
Some league titles are yet to be decided but, mostly, it’s about playoff positioning or wrapping things up on a high note if the playoffs are no longer a reality.
Remember, the six-and-you’re-in rule is long gone when it comes to the MHSAA football playoffs.
Back in the day, if you won six games in a nine-game schedule, you automatically qualified for the post-season.
Some schools responded by finding weak non-conference opponents to get to six wins easier but those were often hollow victories and the team was eliminated from the playoffs early.
Starting in 2021, the MHSAA went to strictly using its points system to determine the 256-team in 11-player football and 32-team field in eight-player.
Conceivably, a team could win seven games and not make the playoffs if their schedule is weak.
Sault Ste. Marie went 6-3 last year and didn’t make it because its points total was too low.
The Blue Devils — then a Division 4 school — had games against D6, D7 and even D8 schools on the schedule.
The switch has allowed for some more 5-4 teams to get in — like McBain did in 2021.
The Ramblers open with D5 power Kingsley and have games in the Highland that help them along the way, too.
Here’s what stands out in Week 8
Cadillac returns home for the first time since Week 4 with a big test as the Vikings host Portland in what will be the final game at the current Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Prep work begins next week on the site and an artificial surface will be installed next spring/summer to be ready for fall 2023.
The Vikings have put together two good weeks of games in wins over Petoskey and previously-unbeaten Belding thanks to what head coach Shawn Jackson calls clean play — no stupid penalties and no critical turnovers.
Cadillac held the Black Knights to just 116 yards of total offense last week while putting up 394 yards of its own.
Of that total, 208 came on the ground as Cadillac continued to run the ball effectively, led by senior Kaleb McKinley.
Run defense will be key again as Portland runs a true Wing-T formation, a little different than what the Vikings faced last week with Belding’s fullhouse T.
Cadillac surprised some people last season and beat the Red Raiders 10-7 on a night pretty similar to what Friday will bring — cold and damp conditions.
Portland’s lone loss is to perennial D3 power DeWitt, 39-34, in Week 2, though the Panthers are 4-3 going into today’s game. The Red Raiders are coming off a 33-14 win over Lansing Catholic.
This one should be a barnburner. Two teams with multiple offensive weapons and the potential for explosive plays and quick strikes and much riding on the outcome.
Evart (6-1, 5-1) and Lake City (5-2, 5-1) both covet the playoff points.
If Evart wins, the Wildcats have a good chance of being a No. 1 seed in the Division 8 districts.
If Lake City wins, the Trojans put themselves in excellent position not just to make the D7 playoffs but to possibly host a game.
This is a tall challenge for the defense of both sides.
Evart must somehow corral Lake City junior QB Darin Kunkel, a slippery water bug in cleats who is a threat to break loose on any play but can also kill opponents with his accurate arm and a variety of dependable receivers including Brody Gothard. Senior Dayne Blair is a state-qualifying sprinter in the backfield and a north-south threat running behind an excellent O-line anchored by tackles Rowland Ball and Cooper Wilton.
When Evart has the ball, junior QB Preston Wallace engineers a diverse offense that mixes runs and passes effectively.
Fullback Cody Hopkins averages more than 100 yards rushing and has a nose for the end zone. Wallace, like Kunkel, has a variety of dangerous receivers including speed-burners Dakobe White and Marcel White and Jake Ladd in the slot.
Evart’s O-line has been solid also this season anchored by Alex Burhans and Kaden Dubreuil. The winner will finish as runner-up to Beal City in the Highland this season.
Rival Big Rapids did a huge favor for the Coyotes last week in knocking off Tri County, forging a three-way tie atop the CSAA Gold race with each team having one loss.
The Coyotes host cellar-dweller Grant today looking to at least share the league crown. Tri County is at an improving Chippewa Hills while Big Rapids is done with league play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.