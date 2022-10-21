Pigskin Prep — Week 9

The “end” is here.
Whether it’s just the end of the regular season and a stepping stone to the MHSAA playoffs for teams like Cadillac, Evart, Reed City and Marion or teams fighting for a post-season berth like Lake City, McBain and Mesick or teams wrapping up the season, Week 9 marks the proverbial end of the road.
There’s still some things to be sorted out but the 11-player and 8-player playoff fields will be set this weekend and announced statewide at 6 p.m. Sunday on Bally Sports Detroit.
Playoff teams know what division they’re in but they don’t know who they’re playing or if they’ll host…but they’ve got a pretty good idea.
Locally, there’s some intriguing games.
Kudos to the Coyotes for stepping up a level and playing a solid D3 team like the Vikings while few teams in their conference would ever do that.
Kudos to Cadillac for recognizing a very strong opponent that’s had a lot of success, despite being a smaller school.
Reed City is assured a Division 6 playoff berth while Cadillac is very likely in the D3 post-season, even with a loss that would put the Vikings at 5-4.
Aside from that, there’s not much else in common.
It’s spread vs. run, run and run some more.
It’s no-huddle vs. ball control.
It’s two good defenses that are going to get to the ball in a hurry.
What it should be, though, is a very good game.
The Vikings edged the Coyotes 18-14 in Week 1 last year in a contest that went down to the very final play of the game.
The Vikings have diverged from that point, though, to a much different set up but a number of the players are the same.
Same for the Coyotes.
One thing to watch? Reed City’s fullhouse-T offense against the Viking defense. Cadillac held a very similar Belding team to less than 100 yards rushing in Week 6. The Vikings’ size and athleticism was a big difference against the Black Knights, coached by former Reed City boss Monty Price.
This is the second year in a row that McBain (4-4) and Muskegon Heights (0-8) have faced each other in the regular-season finale. In last year’s game, the Ramblers rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 32-28 victory against the playoff-bound Tigers.
This year, the Tigers have not fared nearly as well and come to town with a winless record. But they still possess a lot more overall team speed than McBain and can potentially cause the Ramblers some trouble.
Muskegon Heights would love nothing more than breaking its losing streak at the expense of McBain making the playoffs.
McBain faces a “win and you’re in” scenario regarding the postseason. The Ramblers have won two in a row and if they can finish with another win the playoffs are assured for the seventh time in coach Pat Maloney’s eight years as coach.
McBain has a formidable ground attack fueled by a physically tough O-line anchored by 6-foot-4, 280-pound Mack Bontekoe at guard.
Senior Kalvin McGillis has been a beast with the ball in his hands this season and especially in recent games.
In the win over Manton last Friday, the rawhide-tough McGillis scored from 71 yards on a play where he shook off at least three Ranger defenders enroute to the end zone.
McBain will go as far as the hard-driving legs of McGillis and fellow halfbacks Isaac Baas and Elijah Baker and fullback Bryce Akom will take them this Friday and hopefully beyond.
The good news for Lake City is that Ogemaw Heights is a Division 5 opponent and a win over the Falcons (6-2) this Friday would bring a bucket load of playoff points and better seeding and possibly even a home game in the first round of the Division 7 district tournament next week.
The not-so-good news is that Ogemaw is plenty big up front and likes to pound the ball on offense.
Lake City had some key players dinged up last week, as junior QB and free safety Darin Kunkel and senior receiver and safety Sam Baron both were forced to the sidelines and unable to return against Evart and their presence was missed on both sides of the ball.
Gritty senior running back Dayne Blair has been explosive this season but has also battled nagging injuries.
Senior two-way starter at receiver and linebacker Brody Gothard returns and that’s a bright spot. Brody also has a booming right leg as the team’s kicker.
The key for Lake City will be making Ogemaw earn its points and finding ways to get playmakers like Layne McLeod, Blair and Gothard out in space while on offense. Kunkel has been an explosive playmaker himself but Tyler Atkins has done a good job at QB when called upon.
The Trojans of coach Kyle Smith go into the final regular-season contest with a 5-3 record and will have the opportunity to vie in the playoffs win or lose. A win would be big, though.
