LEROY — Pine River went 2-1 in a wrestling quad it hosted on Thursday.
The Bucks beat Onaway 54-17, beat Roscommon 66-12 and lost to Kingsley 50-18.
"Our kids continue to show improvement," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We had a lot of good moments mixed in with some mistakes.
"We had some big individual wins but Kingsley's kids showed a lot of experience that we were not able to handle."
Martin commended Andrew Stevens for scoring a key win against Onaway; Ben Lockhart getting a big victory against Roscommon; and Ryder Holmes and Elijah Carper getting wins against Kingsley.
The Bucks are at Tri County on Saturday.
Evart 2-1 at quad
EVART — Evart went 2-1 in a quad it hosted on Wednesday.
The Wildcats beat Manton 41-24; lost to Petoskey 42-32 and beat Frankfort 24-16.
"As a team, we wrestled very hard and with great pride," Evart assistant coach Ben Bryant said. "Our guys continue to respond to our coaching and are absorbing technique quickly in the short season so far."
Scoring wins against Manton were Braydin Banner, Darren Gostlin, Reese Ransom, Cole Hopkins, Sam Bailey, Nick Robinson and LJ Clark.
Scoring wins against the Northmen were Gostlin, Bryant Calderon, Ransom, Hopkins, Bailey and Clark.
Scoring wins against the Panthers were Corey Vader, Calderon, Michael Loholtz, Ransom, Hopkins, Robinson and Banner.
Evart is at Tri County on Saturday.
