LEROY — Pine River went 3-0 in a wrestling quad it hosted Friday.
The Bucks beat Tri County 57-22; beat Ludington 78-3 and beat Reed City 51-30.
"We're getting very close to the end of a shortened season and I feel like we're trending in the right direction," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "The kids are wrestling very well right now."
Martin commended Cameron Helmboldt for bumping up to 285 pounds and going 2-0 on the day.
Reed City also beat Ludington 54-6 and beat Tri County 36-33.
Carter Johnson (103), Anakin Andrus (119), Elijah Lentz (125), Izaiah Lentz (130) and Bryson Hughes (171) each went 3-0 while Eli Johnson went 2-1.
Also winning matches were Mason Johnson (135), Noah Morgan (215) and Kyle Crusan (285).
