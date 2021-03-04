BENZONIA — Pine River picked up three wins in a wrestling quad Wednesday at Benzie Central.
The Bucks beat Grayling 60-21, beat Frankfort 72-9 and beat the host Huskies 59-19.
"A big shoutout to the bottom part of our lineup," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "They've shown a lot of improvements in the last couple of weeks."
Scott Slocum, Seth Duncan, Wyatt Underhill, Ryder Holmes and Gavyn Nelson all picked up key wins against Benzie, Martin said.
Pine River hosts a quad on Friday.
Reed City 2-1 at quad
HOWARD CITY — Reed City had a strong night, going 2-1 in a CSAA Gold Division quad.
The Coyotes lost to perennial power Chippewa Hills 53-24; beat Tri County 42-36; and beat Big Rapids 46-24.
"We needed a night like tonight," Reed City coach Roger Steig said. "We knew our athletes were going to be challenged and it was exciting the way they responded."
Carter Johnson (103 pounds), Anakin Andrus (119), Elijah Lentz (125), Izaiah Lentz (130) and Bryson Hughes (171) each went 3-0 for Reed City while Eli Johnson (189) and Kyle Crusan (285) won two matches.
Aaron Boucher (145) and Chad Landis (160) each won a match.
The Coyotes (11-3 overall, 3-2 CSAA Gold) are at Pine River with Ludington and Tri County on Friday.
Cadillac splits tri
ALPENA — Cadillac split a pair of Big North Conference matches. The Vikings lost to defending Division 2 Team State runner-up Gaylord 70-6 while beating Alpena 51-22.
"We went against a solid team in Gaylord but I am happy with the mat time and experience," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "We were missing some wrestlers so I had to bump guys up to fill weights and get matches.
"Some wrestlers picked up their first wins and they all learned a lot."
Cadillac hosts a quad on Saturday.
