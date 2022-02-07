LEROY — Pine River had champions and Evart one in the Mid-Michigan/Highland Conference Wrestling Finals Saturday at Pine River High School.
Kingsley won the title while Benzie Central was second, the Bucks third and Evart fourth.
Winning titles for the Bucks were Jordan Nelson at 119 pounds and Ryder Holmes at 140.
Damian Jackson (152), Seth Duncan (130), Phil Rigling (152) and Cayden Mys (160)) were each second while Garrett Sperkoski (125) and Rogan Nelson (171) took third.
“Rogan had a great match for third and avenged a loss from earlier in the season,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
Wyatt Underhill placed fourth.
The Bucks face host Manton in a Division 4 Team District on Thursday.
Evart’s Cole Hopkins continued his strong season as he took first at 171 pounds. Sam Bailey was secodn at 189 while Alex Burhans and Kaden DuBreuil took third and fourth at heavyweight.
Ethan Conk took third at 103 while Jaxon Craven (130) and Cole Staats (135) each took fourth.
Alannah Bentley took second in a girls’ tournament in Midland, as well.
The Wildcats face Beaverton in a Division 4 Team District Thursday at Farwell.
Manton’s lone placer came from Ben Paddock as he took fourth at 171.
“Our kids had some really good matches and we wrestled well today,” Manton coach Chad Weston said.
The Rangers face Pine River in a Division 4 Team District match Thursday at home.
Manton also had five girls place in a tournament at Midland.
Reganne Stahl took first at 100 pounds while Natalee Kibbe won the title at 125B. Makayla Gowell took second at 170 and Kiayara Oster was also second at 190.
Chloe Colton took third at 110.
“Every meet we have wrestled and gotten better each time,” Manton coach Adam Coleman said.
“Now we are mixing in intensity and the biggest chip on our shoulders.
“We get beat, we take that to heart and come back more intense than ever, and that’s exactly what I want from these ladies. I challenged them and they responded 10 times over.”
Cadillac’s Keegan Gonzalez took fourth at 115 pounds at Midland, as well.
REMUS — Reed City took fourth in the CSAA Championships at Chippewa Hills.
Fremont won the event with 166.5 points while the Coyotes totaled 105 points.
Bryson Hughes went 3-0 at 171 to claim the title while Wyatt Spalo went 2-0 and finished first at 215.
Earning honorable mention all-conference status were Noah Morgan with a third-place finish at 189; Myles McCarthy a third at 125; Alex Andrus with a third at 145; and Izaiah Lentz a fourth at 140.
Reed City competes in a Division 3 Team District Wednesday at Big Rapids.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s boys bowling team beat Glen Lake 28.5-1.5 in a Greater Northwest Conference match Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
“We had a slow start in Week 1 that cost us a match but we have been on a roll ever since, going undefeated for six straight weeks,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said.
“We continue to improve each week as we near the end of the season and hope to be at our best for regionals at the end of the month.”
Cadillac won both baker games against Glen Lake 149-129 and 171-121. Dylan Vermilyea threw seven out of a potential eight strikes in the two games.
The Vikings won the first regular game 751-656. Connor Putman led the way with a 184 while Vermilyea shot a 174 and Howard Inzano a 170.
Cadillac put together a big second game, winning 916-724, its highest score of the season.
Tim Richards paced the Vikings with a 197 while Vermilyea shot a 192, Putman 190 and Andrew Johns 162.
Cadillac wraps up the conference regulars season next Saturday against Bellaire.
Cadillac’s girls dropped a 25-5 decision to Traverse City Central.
The Trojans won the baker games 105-51 and 67-57.
Nicole Hosner had the high game of the day with a 124, good for a 214 series while Rylie Fitzgerald also had a 214 series and Hallie Moffit finished with a 154.
Cadillac faces Traverse City Christian next Saturday.
