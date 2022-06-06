LEROY — One added a second straight district title a year finally breaking through.
The other won a district title after a bit of a drought.
Pine River’s baseball team and Evart’s softball team each won Division 3 district titles Saturday at Pine River High School.
The Bucks opened with a 3-1 win over Lake City and then mercied Benzie Central 12-0 in the title game.
Pine River advances to regional semifinal play at Mason County Central High School where it will meet Reed City at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Everything came together for the Bucks.
“These guys get along, they play well together and we had good pitching today,” Pine River veteran coach Shawn Ruppert said. “Dillon (Blood) and Jordan (Nelson) did a nice job.
“If we wouldn’t have had Dillon in that first game, we wouldn’t have won because we did not hit the ball. I’m glad we woke up in the second game.”
Pine River got nine hits off Lake City’s AJ VanDuinen in the first game but couldn’t string much together as the Bucks left seven runners on base against the Trojans.
Nate Marks led the way with four hits while Ben Lockhart had a double; Jake Smith a hit; Braeden Larr a hit and an RBI; and Tim Gum two hits and an RBI.
Blood got the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out 10.
Job Rogers and Ethan Goodrich had the hits for Lake City.
Pine River took care of business quickly against Benzie Central in the finals as the Bucks scored five runs in the second and secured the mercy with seven more in the fifth.
Marks had two hits and an RBI; Hill a hit and an RBI; Lockhart a hit and three RBIs; Nelson a hit and an RBI; Smith an RBI; Gum a hit and an RBI; Blood a hit; and Dan Leydet a hit and two RBIs.
Nelson got the win, allowing no runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped its Division 2 district opener to Petoskey, 8-1.
Collin Johnston took the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Eli Main had two hits; Cole Jenema a hit; and Kaleb McKinley two hits.
LEROY — A year ago, Evart was just breaking through the district level with a pretty young team.
A year later, the Wildcats have more experience, a Highland Conference title and more confidence.
Evart beat McBain 7-1 in the opener and then beat Pine River 3-0 in the title game Saturday.
The Wildcats (28-5 overall) advance to regional semifinal play Saturday at Clare against Hart.
“It’ll be nice to go into next weekend because we know what regionals look like and we know what to expect,” Evart coach Amanda Brown said. “We know it’s going to keep getting tougher and we’re looking forward to it.
“We played a tougher schedule this year and hopefully it’s gotten them ready.”
Addy Gray got the win against McBain, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out 14.
At the plate, Gray had two hits; Katelyn Gostlin a hit; Ally Theunick an RBI; Skylar Baumgardner two hits; Kayanne Tiedt four hits and two RBIs; Katelyn Duncan a hit and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit and an RBI.
The win over Pine River was a bit more of a struggle as the Evart scraped together a couple of runs against a scrappy team.
“We knew Pine River was going to be tough after we beat them in their tournament earlier,” Brown said. “We left some peopl on base but, all in all, we played hard and had a fun time.”
The Wildcats scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth against the Bucks.
Gray got the win, allowing no runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Theunick had a hit; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Baumgardner a hit; Tiedt an RBI; and Decker a hit.
Pine River coach Mike Nelson was pleased with the way his team played Saturday after the Bucks mercied Reed City 14-2 in the opener.
“We played well in both games,” he said. “In the first game, we had eight different girls with 12 hits and I thought Amanda (Hill) threw really well.
“We knew going into the second game against Evart that was had to play errorless defense to have a chance and we did for the most part. We had opportunities to score but just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
Hill got the win against Reed City, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Hill had two hits and two RBIs; Madison Smith a triple and two RBIs; Madi Sparks two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Laney Sparks two hits and an RBI; Mary Nichols a two-run triple; Sadler Mumby two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; and Viv Maddox two hits.
Hill took the loss against Evart, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four.
At the plate, Smith had two hits; Hill a hit; Madi Sparks a hit; Laney Sparks a hit; and Maddox a hit.
ALMA — Cadillac opened Division 2 district play with a 12-1 win over host Alma but lost in the finals to Big Rapids, 9-0.
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win against the Panthers, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Liundquist had four hits, including a double; Stella Balcom a hit and an RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert a double; Mady Smith three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs; Marisa Wilde two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Lilly Allen two hits and an RBI; and Grace Drabik two hits and three RBIs.
Lundquist took the loss against the Cardinals, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Cadillac had just two hits as Hoffert doubled while Lundquist added a hit.
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton held Traverse City St. Francis scoreless for two innings but the Gladiators broke loose after that and beat the Rangers 10-0 in a Division 3 district contest.
“We had two good innings and then fell apart on defense,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to but we’re always proud of the girls.”
Shelby Bundy took the loss, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out two.
Autumn Sackett, Bundy, Makayla Gowell and Morgan Shepler each had a hit for Manton.
