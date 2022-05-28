LEROY — The Pine River baseball team got two wins during its senior night Friday against Roscommon, 9-1 and 11-1.
Bucks coach Shawn Ruppert said outstanding pitching and some good at bats led to the two Pine River victories. As for the seniors, he said it was a good night as almost all of them were on base and scored runs.
While the pitching was good and the Bucks had some good at bats, Ruppert said they need to continue to improve.
"We had some good at bats, but we didn't hit the ball hard. The second game was better," Ruppert said. "We actually ran ourselves out of some runs in the first game."
In the first game, Jordan Nelson earned the win with no earned runs, giving up three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Ben Lockhart and Nathan Marks each had singles with two RBIs.
In the second game, Dillon Blood took the bump and got the win with no earned runs, giving up four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Braeden Larr was 2 for 3, while Nelson and Cole Hill both had singles with two RBIs. Marks had a single and three RBIs.
Pine River hosts Manton Tuesday in a pre-district game.
