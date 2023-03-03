MANTON — Pine River settled in first and got the job done.
When they meet again next time, though, their seasons are on the line.
Pine River beat Manton 42-33 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night to wrap up the regular season for both teams.
They’ll meet again on Monday, though in a Division 3 district contest at Lake City.
“We’re happy with the win but we knew we have to be a lot better on Monday night,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“I think both teams came out pretty tight in the first quarter.
“It was senior night and (Manton coach) Brandon (Herlein)’s boys came out fired up and very aggressive. It took us a whole quarter to adjust to their physicality and handle it a little bit better.”
Manton led 6-5 after the first quarter before Pine River turned it around to lead 22-10 at halftime and 30-21 going into the fourth quarter.
“We had great energy in the first quarter,” Herlein said. “They came out in a man-to-man defense and we responded. The second quarter, they switched things up and we didn’t respond.
“We made adjustments at halftime and had scoring opportunities but the ball just didn’t find its way into the net.”
Goodenow credited Evan Esiline for taking things over and leading the Bucks.
“Evan kind of took over in the second quarter,” Goodenow said.
“He led us in scoring but he also led us in toughness. We got great minutes from Tanner and Xander, too.”
Esiline paced Pine River with 13 points and eight rebound while Dante Fauble added eight points and seven steals. Austin Dean had five points and five rebounds.
Nolan Moffit paced Manton with 11 points while Lincoln Hicks scored eight. Brenen Salani added seven points and seven rebounds.
• Pine River won the JV game 48-40 to finish the season at 19-3.
