ROSCOMMON — Austin Dean hit the game-winner at the buzzer to give Pine River a 49-47 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball Wednesday night.
He also went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line late in the game and finished with six points.
“We really struggled with our defensive rotations and had some early foul trouble,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“It was just one of those nights where not much was going right but Isaiah Dennis did what you hope to see a senior captain do — he put the entire team on his back and carried us to a vital conference win.”
Dennis paced Pine River with 30 points and 11 rebounds while DJ Langworthy added six points.
The Bucks (5-4 overall, 3-3 Highland) are at Houghton Lake on Friday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton dropped a 43-35 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Wednesday night.
“We were just a step slow in all phases of the game,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said.
“Houghton Lake is a very scrappy team and we didn’t match their intensity.”
It was 6-6 after the first quarter and the Bobcats were up 18-16 at halftime and 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Nolan Moffit paced the Rangers with 10 points while Lincoln Hicks had nine and Johnathen Traxler added eight.
“Nolan had is his best game of the year tonight and that was nice to see,” Hiller added.
Manton is at McBain on Friday.
MESICK — Mesick cruised to a 57-15 win over Buckley in a non-conference girls’ basketball contest Wednesday.
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and nine steals while Kayla McCoy had 12 points and four steals.
Kelsey Quiggin added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mesick (8-2 overall) hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday.
