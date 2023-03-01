KALKASKA — Pine River had good guard play and picked up a 49-33 win over Kalkaska in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday.
“Our guards did a very good job of handling Kalkaska’s pressure, and Evan (Esiline) and Trevor (Holmquist) dominated the glass to keep them from getting second chances,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “Sheen Pink came up huge in the fourth quarter, scoring all 10 of his points.
“Everyone bought in to playing outstanding defense, especially in the second half. I’m very proud of my guys for closing out a game the right way.”
Kalkaska led 13-10 after the first quarter before the Bucks were up 24-23 at halftime.
It was tied at 32-all going into the fourth quarter before Pine River outscored the Blazers 17-1 in the game’s final eight minutes.
Dante Fauble paced Pine River with 12 points and five steals while Pink added 10 points.
Holmquist had eight points and 13 rebounds while Esiline had four points and 10 rebounds.
The Bucks are at Manton on Thursday.
• Pine River won the JV game 59-48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.