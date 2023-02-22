LEROY — Pine River gained a lead on visiting Lakeview in the second quarter of Tuesday’s non-league game and maintained the lead the rest of the way to a 55-43 victory.
“It was a good win for senior night,” said Pine River coach Brian Goodenow.
“It was a little more interesting than it needed to be at the end but still a good win.
“We had a slow start but picked up our defensive intensity in the second quarter. They hit six threes in the second half to keep us from pulling away.
“I’m just happy our seniors got a win in their final home game.”
Austin Dean led a balanced scoring ledger for Pine River, scoring 11 to go with nine rebounds and six steals.
Evan Esiline and Dante Fauble each made nine and Fauble also gathered in six rebounds with five steals.
Trevor Holmquist scored eight with 10 boards.
Pine River won the JV game 47-23.
Pine River (5-14, 3-10) is at Roscommon on Thursday.
