LEROY — Strong defense and opportunistic offense.
Pine River used those two things to score a 39-38 win over McBain in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The game was tight the entire way, Bucks coach Brian Goodenow said.
“It was a hard-fought, very physical, very important conference win for us,” he said. “They killed us on the board and they are awfully tough to stop when they get the ball in the paint but we played excellent defense to limit their quality shot opportunities.”
McBain led 14-11 after the first quarter before Pine River turned it around and led 22-14 at halftime. The Bucks led 29-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman said, despite the loss, it’s another step in the right direction.
“I think we’re better today than we were before the (holiday) break,” he said. “We just still have a long ways to go.
“We’re making too many turnovers and struggling with consistency.”
Pine River’s Austin Dean hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining to put the Bucks up three and they hung on from there.
Isaiah Dennis paced the Bucks with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals while Cole Crawford had nine points and five rebounds.
Evan Esiline had seven points while Dean finished with six points four steals.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 14 points and Joe Winkle scored 11.
Pine River (3-2 overall, 2-1 Highland) is at Beal City on Tuesday while McBain is at Houghton Lake.
LELAND — Buckley started strong and cruised to an 87-25 win over Leland in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Bears led 34-8 after the first quarter and 52-14 at halftime.
“We got a chance to work on some things tonight and every player on the team scored,” Buckley coach Jared Milarch said.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 23 points while Landon Kulawiak had 18. Ty Breithaupt scored 15 points and Tyler Milarch added 10.
Buckley (3-0 overall) is at Frankfort on Tuesday.
