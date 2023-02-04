LEROY — Pine River took a step forward as it beat Evart 48-41 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
While the Bucks struggled through 24 turnovers, senior Evan Esiline had a big night rebounding and being a floor leader for the Bucks.
“Evan was a huge presence tonight,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“He was all over the boards, leading us vocally on defense and he took a couple of charges…everything you want from a senior leader.
“This is a big step forward for us in learning how to win.”
Evart led 15-11 after the first quarter before the Bucks were up 25-21 at halftime and 34-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Nathan Marks paced the Bucks with 15 points and six teals while Esiline had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Dante Fauble had seven points, five rebounds and five steals while Trevor Holmquist had eight rebounds.
Pine River hosts McBain on Thursday.
LEROY — The Evart girls returned to winning ways Friday with a 49-20 victory over host Pine River in the second half of a boy-girl doubleheader.
Evart, using its ball-pressure effectively to create turnovers, led 19-5, 28-9 and 43-12 at the quarter breaks.
“We looked more like the team we were early in the season,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“We had well-rounded scoring and a lot of unselfish play. We hit some of our t-shots again and just had that rhythm.”
Senior Addy Gray led a balanced scoring ledger with 14 points. Sophomore point guard Emma Dyer scored a rare double-double with 13 points and 10 steals. Kyrah Gray scored 12 with five assists, six rebounds, and five steals. Kunkle also noted the solid contributions from Brooklyn Decker with five rebounds and Jo Jo Tiedt off the bench with four boards.
Evart (14-3, 11-2) travels to NMC on Friday. Pine River (5-12, 3-9) is at Lakeview on Monday.
