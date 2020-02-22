LEROY — Pine River let one slip as it dropped a 65-59 decision to Roscommon in overtime in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
"We had an eight- to 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, got a little too passive with the lead and they stormed back," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "This is a tough one that we let get away from us."
Roscommon led 14-11 after the first quarter and was still up 28-27 at halftime. Roscommon was up 41-39 going into the fourth quarter and it was tied at 57-all after regulation.
"We just couldn't get anything going in the overtime," Goodenow added.
Sasha Huffman and Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 13 points apiece while Garrett Sumpter and Lane Ruppert each had 10.
The Bucks host Clare on Tuesday.
