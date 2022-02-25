LEROY — Pine River dropped a 41-34 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
"A disappointing senior night," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We obviously struggled to score the ball, but I was even more disappointed by our rebounding.
"We gave up way too many second and third chances to a very scrappy team, and that's just not a recipe for success."
Pine River led 11-10 after the first quarter but trailed 19-16 at halftime. The Bucks were up 27-25 going into the fourth quarter before being outscored 16-7 in the game's final eight minutes.
Cole Crawford paced the Bucks with 11 points while Evan Esiline had 10. Isaiah Dennis added seven points and six rebounds.
"I'm sorry we weren't able to get this one for Isaiah and Lukas Fisher," Goodenow added. "They are human beings of impeccable character and I'm very grateful for their leadership throughout their careers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.