LEROY — Pine River struggled in the second half and dropped a 65-46 decision to Clare in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bucks were up 14-11 after the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime. Clare outscored Pine River 21-6 in the third quarter to take a 46-38 lead into the fourth.
"It was our failure to play a complete game again," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We played a pretty solid first half yet had 17 turnovers so it should have been more.
"They heated up in the second half and we lost our intensity."
Marcus Jurik paced Pine River with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals while Sasha Huffman added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Bucks host Houghton Lake on Thursday.
