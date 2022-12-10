HOUGHTON LAKE – Pine River opened Highland Conference boys basketball play with a 57-33 loss to Houghton Lake on Friday.
The Bucks got behind early, as they trailed 15-6 after the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime, and 44-21 after three.
"We came out very flat and dug ourselves a big hole once again, and we never recovered," Bucks coach Brian Goodenow said. "Our primary focus will definitely be on correcting that over the next few days."
The Bucks (0-2 overall, 0-1 Highland) play at Tri County on Tuesday.
The Pine River won the JV game 43-23 to improve to 2-0.
Sheen Pink led the Bucks with 17 points and Ayden Nichols scored 12 points.
