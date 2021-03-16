MANISTEE — Poor shooting was the culprit as Pine River dropped a 36-32 decision to Manistee in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Chippewas led 8-7 after the first quarter before the Bucks were up 21-14 at halftime. Pine River was up 28-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was pretty easy to diagnose tonight's biggest issue. We shot 24 percent from the floor, including 19 percent from three," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We're getting our worst offense out of our system before the tournament starts.
"I fully expect we will shoot the ball better the rest of the way."
Jayce Methner paced Pine River with nine points and seven rebounds while Isaiah Dennis added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Bucks (3-11 overall) are at Lake City on Wednesday.
