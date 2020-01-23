ROSCOMMON — Pine River struggled on both ends of the court in a 55-46 loss to Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Pine River led 17-13 after the first quarter but was outscored 20-9 in the second and trailed 33-26 at halftime. It was 41-33 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a really tough shooting night for us," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "but honestly as frustrated offensively as I was, I was more disappointed in our defensive effort.
"We have to play better."
Sasha Huffman paced Pine River with 20 points while Marcus Jurik added eight points and seven rebounds.
Pine River is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
• Pine River won the JV game 56-29. Austin Latoski paced the Bucks with 18 points.
