ROSCOMMON — Pine River's boys edged host Roscommon by one point in a cross country invitational on Wednesday.
Pine River totaled 30 points while Roscommon had 31, Cadillac 76 and Northern Michigan Christian 100.
For Pine River, Jayce Methner took second in 17:57, Phil Rigling third in 18:36, Landyn Cool fourth in 18:56, Logan Churchill fifth in 19:00 and Wyatt Underhill 16th in 21:28.
For the Vikings, Matthew Stilson took 11th in 20:39, Gavin Phillips 13th in 20:55, Michael Gottleber 14th in 21:02, Luke Enyeart 17th in 22:04 and Gabe Outman 25th in 23:38.
For the Comets, Bobby Vennema took 12th in 20:45, Elijah Kimbel 15th in 21:08, Colin DeKam 26th in 23:59, Jacob Booher 33d in 27:49 and Brett Ritsema 35th in 27:59.
Roscommon took first on the girls side with 27 points while Cadillac took second at 46 and Pine River third at 51.
For Cadillac, Ellah Santangelo took third in 22:53, Hanah Johson fifth in 22:58, Cali Quartz 10th in 24:31, Nicole Green 16th in 25:34 and Hadley Hilt 20th in 26:30.
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took fourth in 22:57, Hailey Wanstead eighth in 24:10, Amdana Hill 11th in 24:33, Jersey Johnson 15th in 25:30 and Payton Fulmerhouser 18th in 26:18.
For NMC, Makayla Hall took ninth in 24:29, Kate Krick 23rd in 29:39, Ally Krick 25th in 34:17 and Brianna Platz 26th in 44:24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.