LEROY — The Pine River boys basketball team held off the visiting Northern Michigan Christian squad Thursday in Highland Conference action, 65-53.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said his team build multiple leads during the game but credited the Comets for battling and cutting the lead multiple times. The Bucks held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and a 32-29 lead at the half.
Pine River opened the game up in the quarter and led 50-35.
"We had some defensive lapses in the second quarter. My biggest takeaway from (Thursday) is we had 18 assists on the game. That means we were playing unselfishly and sharing the basketball."
NMC coach Shawn Pattee said he has noticed a change in his players, especially in his seniors. That maturation process continued on Thursday.
"(Thursday) our team played well together. I'm very proud of these young men," he said. "We have practice (Friday) and we will get back to work."
Jayce Methner paced the Bucks with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Goodenow said Thursday was a "breakout" game for the junior. Sasha Huffman had 16 points for the Bucks while Marcus Jurik added 13.
NMC senior Jamey Haan had 23 points while Trevin Winkle had 14.
Pine River (4-3, 2-3) travels to Roscommon Tuesday while NMC travels to Beal City on Jan. 24.
