MORLEY — Pine River struggled at times offensively and dropped a 50-39 decision to Morley Stanwood in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
"They played a three-two zone and we had a very difficult time adjusting to it," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "IN the first half, we broke it down a few times but missed some open looks.
"We'll write those up to first-game jitters and move forward from here."
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 14 points and eight rebounds while Evan Esiline added seven points and eight rebounds.
Pine River is at Lake City next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mohawks beat the Bucks
MORLEY — Pine River hung around for a while but dropped a 55-44 decision to Morley Stanwood in a non-conference girls basketball contest.
"We stayed with them but they are a little more experienced and physical than we are so they just kind of wore us down," Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
The Bucks led 13-8 after the first quarter before the Mohawks were up 27-25 at halftime. Morley led 45-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Madi Sparks paced Pine River with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while Hailey Wanstead added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Lanie Sparks added eight points and Olivia Fisher scored seven.
Pine River is at Lake City on Dec. 15.
