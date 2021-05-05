MCBAIN — Pine River's boys and girls both swept a Highland Conference double-dual meet with Northern Michigan Christian and Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
On the boys' side the Bucks beat the Comets 114-46 and the Bobcats 111-39 while NMC also beat Houghton Lake 78.5-58.5.
Pine River's Logan Churchill won the 800-meter run in 2:16.62, the 1600 in 5:08.36 and the 3200 in 12:48.22. Kyle Root won the 110 hurdles in 20.42 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 50.35 seconds. Gavyn Nelson won the 200 dash in 25.39 seconds and Isaiah Dennis the 400 dash in 58.30 seconds.
The Bucks also swept all four relays.
NMC's Carter Helsel won the discus at 93-feet, 2-inches while Nathan Eisenga won the high jump at 5-4 and Isaac Bowden the pole vault at 10-6.
On the girls' side, Pine River beat NMC 117-19 and beat Houghton Lake 121-6. The Comets beat the Bobcats 55-16.
Pine River's Lydia Sterly won the 100 hurdles in 21.17 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 55.51 seconds and the long jump at 12-3 while Hailey Wanstead won the 1600 in 6:05.02 and the 3200 in 13:55.71. Ellie Rigling won the 400 dash in 1:09.14 and Sydney Edstrom the 800 in 2:39.84.
Lynnesia Belvin won the 200 in 30.66 seconds and Kendra Montague the 100 dash in 13.92 seconds. Kayla Shelton won the shot put at 27-9 and Lorean Yeomans the discus at 80-3. Iyana Schippa won the pole vault at 6-0.
NMC's Kate Krick won the high jump.
Manton wins two
MANTON — Manton's girls and boys each won a pair of Highland Conference meets in a double-dual with Evart and Roscommon.
On the girls' side, the Rangers beat the Bucks 91-54 and the Wildcats 95-47.
Grace Wahr won the 100 hurdles in 17.80 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 54.24 while Chloe Colton won the 1600 in 6:23 and Howell Morgan the 3200 in 14:22.52. Molly Harding won the 800 in 2:38 and Madison Morris the 100 in 13.39 seconds.
"I couldn’t be more proud of our athletes," Manton coach Jeff Harding said. "Despite the cold temps and the loss of their teammates they fought hard. These wins are only possible because the kids are willing to step outside their comfort zone and try new events.
"Alyssa Baker and Natalee Kibbe did so well on the hurdles I think they’ve found a new home. Taryn Regnerus and Joslyn Wilds both had to bow out of the throws tonight to fill the sprinting slots and did very well. Also, sophomore Hadley Saylor is also looking very fit as she continues to set new personal bests in everything 400 meters and up."
On the boys' side, Manton beat Roscommon 106-47 and Evart 104-40.
For the Rangers, Lucas McKernan won the 100 in 11.92 seconds, the 200 in 24.80 seconds and the high jump at 5-6 while Elijah Cunningham won the 400 in 56.24 seconds and the pole vault at 8-0.
Noah Morrow won the 800 in 2:07.17 and the 1600 in 4:42.00 while Troy Bigelow won the 300 hurdles in 49.21 seconds and the discus at 93-1.
Cameron Miehlke won the shot put at 29-7.
