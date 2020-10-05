LEROY — Pine River's boys and Reed City's girls each took first overall in the Cecil Burch Memorial Invitational Saturday.
The Bucks were first on the boys' side with 71 points while Kalkaska was second at 82, Buckley third at 111, Reed City fourth at 113, Manton seventh at 161, Lake City 11th at 267 and Evart 12th at 302.
For Pine River, Logan Churchill took third in 17:44, Jayce Methner fourth in 17:47, Philip Rigling 11th in 18:14, Wyatt Underhill 41st in 20:37 and Scott Slocum 46th in 20:42.
For Buckley, Jackson Kulawiak took seventh in 18:04, Jeremiah Pasjberg 17th in 18:55, Jacob Wicker 19th in 19:00, Carson Kulawiak 33rd in 20:05 and Braden Melville 39th in 20:27.
For Reed City, Ryan Allen took fifth in 17:51, Anthony Kiaunis ninth in 18:09, Izaiah Lentz 30th in 19:42, Elijah Lentz 32nd in 20:03 and Ty Kailing 40th in 20:28.
"Pine River has an experienced and talented group of runners on their boys' team," It's great competition for us," Reed City co-coach Susan Saladin said. "We love to run here at the Cecil Burch Invite and honor a great former coach here at Pine River. Hats off to Pine River coach Alyssa Crouch for hosting a great day of racing."
For Manton, Noah Morrow took second in 17:24, Jonathon Traxler 22nd in 19:12, Nolan Moffit 24th in 19:16, Dillon Traxler 60th in 21:36 and Alex Wilds 64th in 22:01.
"On the boys' side we just had too many athletes out today," Manton coach Jeff Harding said." The kids all ran well. The course was much firmer than two weeks ago when we raced here for our Highland meet. Every athlete ran faster than their earlier visit to PR.
"The biggest improvement came from Nolan Moffit. His legs are finally adapting to the heavy workload cross country puts these young legs under."
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took eighth in 18:04, Paxton Hall 43rd in 20:38, Avery DeBoer 70th in 22:31, Peter Maddox 77th in 22:59 and Jordan Rosekrans 110th in 30:51.
For Evart, Kinkade Dubreuil took 10th in 18:10, Jeffrey Junker 68th in 2227, Arthur Aube 82nd in 23:30, Angelus Hoffman 90th in 24:47 and Korey Clark 98th in 25:22.
For Mesick, Grant Fleis took 14th in 18:23, Caleb Linna 55th in 21:20, Eli Brewer 80th in 23:17 and Micah Vogler 81st in 23:29.
For Marion, Eric Williams took 33rd in 22:29, Jordan Wood 36th in 22:52 and Trey Davis 51st in 26:09.
"We did take today to try to experiment with some things with regards to dealing with pressure in a race setting," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "We'll unpack it a little bit over the next week to really sort out what worked well and what didn't but my hope and intention is for kids to learn something about themselves in these races that are non-conference and/or state tournament related."
Reed City won the girls' title with 38 points, while Manton was second at 77, Kalkaska third at 84, Pine River fourth at 93, Evart seventh at 166, Lake City eighth at 191 and Marion ninth at 258.
For the Coyotes, Abbi Kiaunis took second in 20:07, Nora Smoes fourth in 22:08, Claudia Francke 12th in 23:31, Paige Lofquist 16th in 23:45 and McKenna Miller 18th in 23:54.
"It was a perfect day for a cross country meet," Reed City co-coach Rich Saladin said. "Temps were cool and our girls ran well.
"Abbie really powered through the course and looked stronger as she ran. Nora Smoes is so consistent and reliable. She ran great. Francke, Lofquist and Miller had a nice little pack going. We are excited to claim the overall team trophy."
For the Rangers, Molly Harding took third in 21:15, Chloe Colton ninth in 23:24, Madison Morris 27th in 24:50, Hadley Saylor 29th in 25:00 and Morgan Howell 32nd in 25:18.
"On the girls' side our younger runners stepped up nicely," Harding said. Morris, Saylor, and Morgan are pushing themselves at practice and that showed at today's meet. Our top five girls all earned medals which makes for an upbeat bus ride home."
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took 10th in 23:28, Hailey Wanstead 11th in 23:30, Amanda Hill 20th in 24:07, Jersey Johnson 33rd in 25:27 and Payton Fulmerhouser 48th in 26:32.
For the Wildcats, Sophia Scott took 15th in 23:44, Brianna Cass 30th in 25:02, Rilee Clark 41st in 26:08, Emma Hubbard 55th in 26:53 and Faith Hamilton 71st in 29:03.
For the Trojans, Lily Fults took 35th in 25:50, Zoe Cabrera 45th in 26:17, Jordan Fox 46th in 26:20, Anna-May Ponce 52nd in 26:44 and Emma Nickerson 65th in 28:07.
For the Eagles, Selena Quintero took 24th in 27:15, Elizabeth Fouch 28th in 27:42, Paige Bobon 29th in 28:01, Nolah Grundy 30th in 28:18 and Madison Sutten 31st in 28:23.
For the Bears, Aiden Harrand took first in 19:52, Shelby Cade fifth in 22:11, Karlee Shaw 39th in 26:04 and Brooke Wilkie 56th in 26:58.
Cadillac, NMC run at Shepherd
SHEPHERD — Three days and somewhere around 40 total teams.
To accommodate all the runners and stick to COVID-19 regulations that allow for no more than 70 runners in any one race, the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational took place Thursday through Saturday and involved numerous sessions.
Cadillac's girls took first in Session 7 on Saturday with 42 points. Grandville Calvin Christian was second at 61 and Frankenmuth third at 68.
Chloie Musta took second in 18:37, Kendall Schopieray fourth in 19:00, Gwen Phillip eighth in 19:36, Ellie Cool 11th in 19:48 and Heather Eller 17th in 20:09.
Cadillac's boys took eighth in Session 7. Yale won that race with 37 points while Grandville Calvin Christian was second at 72 and Cedar Springs third at 79.
For the Vikings, Nolan Nixon took 22nd in 17:47, Jackson Hilt 30th in 18:06, Carson Carlington 36th in 18:17, Logan Boolman 43rd in 18:39 and Brayden Oberhaus 44th in 18:41.
Northern Michigan Christian's boys took 10th in Session 6. Jonas Lanser took 49th in 18:14, Colin DeKam 66th in 23:11, Elijah Kimbel 67th in 23:11, Trenton Gladu 68th in 25:23 and Jacob Booher 69th in 26:35.
On the girls' side, Makayla Hall took 53rd in 22:13, Kate Krick 67th in 28:05 and Ally Krick 68th in 30:02.
McBain runs at Allendale
ALLENDALE — McBain's boys took ninth and the girls 13th overall in the Allendale Invitational.
The race totaled seven separate divisions due to COVID regulations.
"We had many PR's for our boys and girls," McBain coach Tasha O'Malley said. "The hard work the teams are putting in during practice is really starting to pay off. The conditions were perfect for cross country running. t was nice and cool and there was very little wind.
"Allendale is always one of our favorite races. We had many families and cross country Alumni runners there to support the teams."
Rockford won the boys' title with 67 points while Hart took second at 151, Lowell third at 169 and the Ramblers totaled 296 points.
For McBain, Connor Murphy took 28th in 16:52, Kadin Eastway 51st in 17:16, Blake Whetstone 56th in 17:19, Kyle Pylkas 58th in 17:20 and Claydon Ingleright 113th in 18:08.
Hart won the girls' race with 107 points while Brownstown Woodhaven took second at 137, Rockford third at 154 and McBain 13th in 417.
For the Ramblers, Klaudia O'Malley took 17th in 19:35, Reese Ensing 48th in 20:34, Baylie Eisenga 88th in 21:26, Rowan Ensing 126th in 22:05 and Amelia Schihl 164th in 22:32.
VOLLEYBALL
Bucks 2-1 at quad
HART — Pine River went 2-1 at a non-league quad on Saturday.
The Bucks beat the host host Pirates 20-25, 25-21, 15-7; beat Onekama 25-22, 25-17; and lost to Ludington 25-17, 25-20.
"We had a pretty consistent day," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We played aggressively the majority of the time which is something we have not done in the past.
"I am super proud of the leadership Emma Whitley is showing on and off the court and very proud of the improvement the team is making. We just have to remember that it’s not about where we begin but about where we end."
Whitley paced Pine River with 27 kills, 19 digs and seven aces while Avery Sumpter had 22 digs and five aces. Alivia Martin dished out 24 assists and 10 digs while Alayna Nichols added 22 assists and six digs.
The Bucks host McBain on Tuesdy.
FOOTBALL
Marion picks up win
MARION — Marion used a strong first half to beat Manistee Catholic 38-6 in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 185 yards on 16 carries while Brandon Freiny had 81 yards, including a 61-yard TD run, on three carries. James Alberts added 60 yards on 13 carries.
Thomas Jenema caught two passes for 43 yards and James Alberts paced the defense with 14 tackles.
