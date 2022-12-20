MANCELONA — Pine River used its size advantage to score a 51-41 win over Mancelona in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
Trevor Holmquist moved into the starting lineup, giving the Bucks 6-foot-5 and 6-4 in the post along with Evan Esiline.
“We knew from film that Mancelona didn’t have a lot of size so we moved Trevor into the starting lineup along side Evan,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “Trev is a sophomore and it was his first career start but the guys understood the advantage and did a great job of feeding him for 10 points in the first quarter.”
The Bucks led 19-9 after the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime. Mancelona trimmed that to 36-27 going into the fourth quarter.
“We came out flat in the third, got away from what was working and let them back in it,” Goodenow said. “It was a dog fight from there.”
Holmquist finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and four assists while Austin Dean added 14 points and five assists. Nathan Marks had six points while Cole Crawford also grabbed eight rebounds.
• Pine River won the JV game 57-30.
TRAVERSE CITY — Marion hung tough but dropped a 50-34 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Sabres led 17-10 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime before it was 31-all going into the fourth quarter.
“We hung tough with them for three quarter and then struggled defensively,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We got owned on the boards and that was probably the difference in the game.”
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 13 points while Cole Meyer had nine and Braden Prielipp added eight.
Marion (2-2 overall) is at Grand Traverse Academy on Jan. 3.
REMUS — Heritage Christian dropped a 62-51 decision to Chippewa Hills.
The Warriors led 40-18 at halftime before the Patriots made things a little more interesting in the second half.
Peyton Shaffer paced Heritage Christian with 20 points while Peyton Nickel added 10. Ethan Glupker also hit a couple of 3-pointers off the bench.
The Patriots host the Cadillac Area Homeschool Panthers on Jan. 3.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 52-14 win over Pentwater in a non-conference contest.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 19 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists while Taylor Matthews had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Allie Brimmer scored 10 points while Maddie Chilson played well defensively with eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Buckley is at Benzie Central on Wednesday.
REMUS — Heritage Christian dropped a 40-32 decision to Chippewa Hills in non-league play.
“I thought we played great defense throughout the game,” Heritage coach Brian Farmer said.
“Some of our shots just didn’t fall but I am very proud of our team effort.”
Lovina Smith paced the Patriots with 11 points while Malia Husted had eight and Regan Farmer scored seven.
Heritage Christian hosts Mesick on Jan. 3.
