LEROY — The Pine River boys basketball team took care of business Wednesday and will face Shelby in an MHSAA Division 3 District Final Friday.
The Bucks defeated Hesperia 71-35 Wednesday in the first game of the district semifinal while the Tigers defeated Evart in the second game 59-55. Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said his team played well Wednesday and had 10 Bucks in the scorebook including a couple of freshman players who were moved up for the tournament.
Pine River led 22-10 after the first quarter and 46-14 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, Pine River was up big, 61-29.
"It was a good game to get under our belt and now we move on to the district final Friday," Goodenow said.
Sasha Huffman paced the Bucks with 19 points and five rebounds while Marcus Jurik had 12 points and Conner Rouse 11. Garrett Sumpter had 10 points while Isaac McKinley had eight points and eight rebounds. Brian Fauble had four assists and three steals.
