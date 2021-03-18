LAKE CITY — Pine River overcame a bit of adversity to beat Lake City 44-34 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
"We were shorthanded tonight and everyone answered the bell," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "Saivion (Wilson) an Austin (Dean) moved into starting roles and delivered with terrific defense and intensity.
"Austin hit five clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to help us get some separation. Evan Esiline and Lukas Fisher also provided key minutes with great defensive effort. It was our best team victory of the season."
Pine River led 18-14 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime. I was 35-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Lake City coach Brad Besko said it was a struggle for his team.
"We got outplayed, outhustled and out-toughed," he said. "We should be playing every game like it's districts now and we certainly didn't do that.
"We need to play better or we're going to have a similar result in districts. Credit Pine River, they played hard from start to finish. We waited until the second half to play hard and that's not going to do it."
Isaiah Dennis paced the Bucks with 14 points and nine rebounds while Garett Sumpter added 13 points and Dean had nine.
Goodenow also commended Hunter Kanouse's play at the point.
Hunter Bisballe paced the Trojans with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals while Gavin Bisballe had five points and four rebounds. Ellian Schichtel added four points and five rebounds.
Pine River (4-11 overall) hosts Evart to wrap up the regular season on Friday while Lake City faces Mesick in a Division 3 district contest Tuesday at Houghton Lake.
