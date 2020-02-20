MCBAIN — That's more like it.
Pine River snapped a six-game skid with a much better effort in beating Northern Michigan Christian 61-52 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Bucks were up 16-9 after the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime.
"We're getting closer to playing a complete game for the first time in a while," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "I was really pleased with our offensive efficiency tonight, too. We shot the ball well.
"Lane (Ruppert) was aggressive and set the other guys up by creating good looks."
Pine River led 47-40 going into the fourth quarter before closing it out.
"We really struggled again in the first half defensively," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We gave up the middle way too much and that was our downfall.
"Offensively, we continue to play and we're moving the ball better.
Ruppert paced the Bucks with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists while Marcus Jurik had 16 points and eight rebounds. Jayce Methner also scored 10 points.
Goodenow also commended his bench for solid contributions.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 15 points while Jamey Haan scored 13 and Blake DeZeeuw had 12.
Pine River hosts Houghton Lake on Friday while NMC is at Houghton Lake on Monday.
• Pine River won the JV game 47-29. Austin Dean led the Bucks with 16 points.
