WALKERVILLE — Pine River finally broke into the win column, beating Walkerville 65-42 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
"It's good to finally get one in the win column," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "It was a good team win, with every player getting in the scorebook. There are clearly some things to work on but there are also some things we did very well.
"Our defense and rebounding were considerably better and that's where our offense starts."
The Bucks led 15-6 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. It was 51-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Garett Sumpter paced Pine River with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals while Jayce Methner had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Isaac McKinley had 11 points, five rebounds and five steals while Isaiah Dennis added eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Bucks (1-7 overall) are at Evart on Thursday.
• Pine River won the JV game 59-27. Dante Fauble led the Bucks with 14 points and Trenton Avery had 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.