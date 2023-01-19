LAKE CITY — Pine River picked up a pair of Highland Conference wrestling wins, beating Manton 54-30 and host Lake City 53-24 on Wednesday.
“We had people moved around in the lineup a bit but the team wrestled very well,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “Senior Lillian Pylman bumped up a weight and had a great win picking up a late pin in a very close mach.
“It was exciting to see how strong she was able to wrestle late in the match thanks to all of her hard work and practice she puts in.”
Scoring two wins apiece for the Bucks were Bryant Wing, Jordan Nelson, Mady Morris, Ryder Holmes, Andrew Baldwin, Caleb Gepford and freshman Paul Frayer who continues to show improvement every time out, Martin added.
Manton also beat McBain 54-22.
“I liked the way our kids wrestled,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “They wrestled hard and left it all on the mat.”
Double winners included Chloe Colton at 113, Nolan Winsett at 120, Kennedi Wahmhoff at 132/138 and Zander Johnigan at 157.
Bridgette Collins (126), Logan Baker (165), Rylan Lewis (175), David Mullin (175), Jacob Shively (190) and TJ Siger (285) each won one.
All three teams compete in the Reed City Individual Invitational on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac picked up a pair of Big North wins, beating Traverse City West 42-36 and Traverse City Central 45-31.
“Against TC West, it wasn’t pretty but we ended up with the win,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “There’s much to improve on after that dual.
“We made some adjustments, wrestled tough and pulled away with a win against Central.”
Double winners for Cadillac were Maveric Hoffert at 126 and 132 pounds; Luke Phillips at 165; Parker Rood at 190; and Shawn Paszkowski at heavyweight.
Cadillac’s girls and JV are at West Ottawa on Friday while the rest of the team is at Reed City on Saturday.
HOWARD CITY — Reed City split a pair of CSAA matches, falling to Tri County 47-33 and beating Grant 63-16.
Double winners for the Coyotes were Wyatt Spalo at 285, Carter Johnson at 106, Barron Bowman at 120, Elijah Lentz at 144, Izaiah Lentz at 150 and Bryson Hughes at 190.
Noah Morgan (215), Caitlyn Chiger (126), Hunter Fagon-Moyer (165), Braydon Saxton (175) and Myles McCarthy (144) each won a match.
Reed City hosts its annual individual invitational on Saturday.
