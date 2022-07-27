Pine River captures summer LAT League title

REED CITY — Pine River split a pair of LAT League softball game with Reed City Monday to clinch the title.
The Bucks finished the summer league at 9-1 overall.
Pine River scored three runs in the bottom of the final inning Monday to secure a 7-5 win over the Coyotes while Reed City won game two 19-2.
Isabell Guy went five innings in the opener for Reed City, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks while striking out six.
Paityn Enos took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in an inning of work.
Guy, Hayden Cutler, Myah Beard and Madison Lutjens had a hit apiece for the Coyotes.
Enos got the win in game two for Reed City, allowing two runs on one hit and no walks while striking out eight.
Guy paced the Coyotes with three hits while Kaylin Goodman, Miyesha Baumgardner, Madison Holmes and Lutjens each had two.
Enos, Emma Johnston, Beard and Elizabeth Calabrese each had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.