MANTON — Different conference set-up.
Same champion.
Pine River put together another strong day to claim another Highland/Mid-Michigan Conference title at the league tournament Saturday in Manton.
The Bucks were first with 196 points while Kingsley was second at 156.5, Evart third at 110.5, Lake City fourth at 100, Manton eighth at 75 and Forest Area 10th at 10.
With Houghton Lake and Roscommon joining the Highland for the 2019-20 school year, the league now has six schools that sponsor wrestling, making it a conference sport.
The Mid-Michigan Conference schools — Kingsley, Benzie Central, Forest Area, Frankfort and Mancelona — also stayed in the fray for an 11-team conference.
"It's a good thing to combine the Highland and the Mid-Michigan," Pine River coach Tim Jones said. "It makes more matches for everybody and more competition.:
"I thought our kids looked good all the way up and down the lineup and now we're getting ready for Wednesday."
Pine River brought home three conference titles from the meet as Caden Mys (135), Austin Wuesten (171) and Brock Nelson (189) each took first.
Matt Treiber (119), Jordan Koetje (130), Phil Rigling (140), Thomas Hooker (145) and Elijah Carper (215) were second while Seth Duncan (125), Andrew Stevens (152) and Cameron Helmboldt (160) took third. Jordan Nelson (103) took fourth.
"Austin is really on top of his game right now and it was nice to see him come out of his shell (Saturday)," Jones said. "Brock hasn't had a lot of mat time but he looked awful sharp and Caden had a good day, too, beating the Lake City kid who was a state qualifier in the finals."
Evart had a big day, too, jumping into the third-place spot.
Reese Ransom (152) won his class and picked up 100th career victory in the championship semifinals while Cole Hopkins (160) also took first.
Darren Gostlin (119) and Dominic Molicki-Lancaster (285) took third while Sam Bailey (171), LJ Clark (189) and Nick Robinson (215) were fourth.
Lake City's Cade Wolf (103) and Austin Potter (285) were each first in their class while Zach Stockman (135) and Eli Marshall (189) took second. Trey Jones (130) was third.
Manton picked up a pair of seconds with Ben Paddock (152) and Connor McGrew (171) while Corbin Colton (140) took fourth.
Pine River, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division 4 Michigan Wrestling Association poll, hosts No. 5 Hart in a huge MHSAA Division Team District match on Wednesday. Evart faces Mason County Central in the other match.
Lake City hosts a Division 3 Team District on Thursday while Manton is at Roscommon on Thursday in a Division 4 district, as well.
RC places four
STANTON — Reed City brought home four all-conference wrestlers from the CSAA Championships at Central Montcalm.
Kellen Haney took second at 160 to earn first-team honors while Bryson Hughes (145) and Austin Fowler (189) were third. Mark White (152) took fourth, as well.
The Coyotes host a Division 3 Team District on Wednesday.
