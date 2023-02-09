EVART — The Pine River wrestling team got a favorable coin flip to start the Division 4 team district finals Wednesday at Evart, and then earned wins in the weights where the Bucks knew they would need them.
The result was an impressive 42-27 victory over the Wildcats and a third-straight team district title.
The Bucks advanced to a team regional semifinal on the home mats next Wednesday against Benzie Central.
Last year, the Bucks also captured the regional championship before losing in the quarterfinals.
“We knew coming in that Evart posed a very good challenge for us,” said Pine River coach Terry Martin.
“We’re both defending team district champs and we’re coming to compete in their gym. When we wrestled at our gym during the season it came down to the final weight class to decide it.
“We were fortunate to get some of the match-ups we were hoping to get and definitely happy with the results tonight.”
There was plenty of strategy going into the match from Martin and his staff and from Evart coach Ben Bryant and his coaches, mixing and matching at different weights to try and gain an edge.
One of the key matches from Martin’s perspective came at 150 pounds where sophomore Zach Rizor earned a third-period pin over Evart’s Steven Gascoigne in a hard-fought, seesaw battle.
Rizor’s win gave Pine River a nearly insurmountable 27-6 lead at that point.
When Pine River junior Ryder Holmes followed with a third-period pin of Evart’s Joe Kunin at 157 pounds and Javen Wanstead earned a narrow decision over Landon Babb in an intense six-minute scrap at 175 pounds, the Bucks’ lead went to 36-12 heading into some of the heavier weights where Evart had the edge.
The Wildcats rallied behind a void victory for Michael Lodholtz at 165 pounds, an 8-2 decision victory by senior Riley Ransome over Paul Frayer at 190 pounds, and successive pins by seniors Cole Hopkins at 215 and Alex Burhans at 285 to trim the lead to 36-27 but that was as close as it would get.
Pine River’s Bryant Wing had a void victory at 106 to close things out.
“Our kids wrestled hard but it was tough because we didn’t get some of the match-ups we were hoping for,” Bryant said.
“We needed the coin flip to go in our favor and it didn’t. We needed to start at 130 pounds or above and it didn’t work out that way. But give Pine River credit. They still won the matches they had to get. Terry goes a great job with those kids and they’re always prepared. They make you work for every point you get against them.”
An early highlight for Pine River was Kristin Nelson rallying to earn a pin late in the second period against Trenton Brown at 120 pounds.
A highlight for Evart was Hopkins, the defending 175-pound state champion, going up two weight classes and pushing his record to 39-0 this season with his third-period pin of Pine River’s state-ranked junior Andrew Baldwin, who put up a stiff battle before the pin ended things in the final 30 seconds of the third period.
Freshman Dallas Langworthy took on Pine River’s more experienced Scott Slocum at 144 pounds and only gave up three points with a decision defeat.
Pine River and Evart both compete on Saturday in the individual district tournament at Manton.
The Bucks dominated their semifinal match against Farwell.
Those earning two victories for the Bucks on Wednesday were Bryant Wing (106), Jordan Nelson (126), Jericho Holmes (132), Damian Jackson (138), Scott Slocum (144), Ryder Holmes (150) and Javen Wanstead (175).
For Evart, Riley Ransome (190) and Hopkins (215) swept their two matches. Ethan Conk (113) Alanna Bentley (126), Owen Craven (132), Jaxon Craven (138), Dallas Langworthy (144), Steven Gascoigne (150), Joe Kunin (157) and Landon Babb (175) were all victors for the Wildcats in their 55-24 decision over Manton in the semifinals.
Winners for Manton were Summer Cook (106), Nolan Winsett (120), Zander Johnigan (165) and T.J. Sigler (285).
“We had a great season as a team this year and I couldn’t be prouder of our kids,” said Manton coach Chad Weston.
“Now we are focusing on individual districts for guys and individual regionals for girls.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac opened with a 74-4 win over Ludington in a Division 2 Team District at Mount Pleasant but dropped a 69-9 decision to powerhouse Bay City John Glenn in the finals.
“John Glenn is currently ranked sixth in the state so we knew it was going to be tough,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
“Even though we lost, I feel we wrestled with a lot of heart.
“Our team journey is over for the year but through hard work, we can get some individuals through to regionals.”
Cadillac competes in a D2 Individual District Saturday at Gaylord before hosting both boys and girls individual regionals on Feb. 18-19.
