CLARE — The Pine River soccer team played to a 0-0 tie Wednesday against Clare.
The Bucks played hard and despite the final ending in a tie, Pine River coach Dave Fisher said it was the best game his team played all season.
"This is by far our best overall performance of the season. We lost to them at home 3-0 in the first game," he said. "It was a huge improvment. We finally got all our players back from the injury list."
Daniel Leydet earned his second shut out of the season with a season high 21 saves. Defensive players of the game for the Bucks included Lukas Fisher, Ian Robertson, and Garrett Sperkoski. Offensive players of the game included Javen Wanstead and MacKenzie Sang.
Pine River travels to Cadillac Heritage Christian Friday.
