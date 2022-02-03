EVART — Evan Esiline made Pine River faithful want to remember a not-so-pretty game.
And that’s all that matters.
Esiline hit a shot from around the free-throw line with less than 10 seconds left as the Bucks beat Evart 43-42 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow commended his team’s fight but knows it has to execute better, too.
“It was one of those games where the fans should be offered a refund,” he said. “Neither team was able to get any kind of flow going on offense and there were a ton of turnovers.
“I wasn’t happy with our execution but I am proud of our effort and heart.”
Down 42-41 with about 10 seconds remaining, Pine River called timeout and drew up a play for the ball to be in Isaiah Dennis’ hands.
That didn’t happen.
“We didn’t come close to executing it but the ball wound up in Evan’s hands at the free-throw line and he knocked down the shot of his life,” Goodenow said.
Pine River led 11-8 after the first quarter and it was tied at 15 at halftime. The Bucks were up 27-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Dennis paced Pine River with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while Esiline finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Bucks host Manton on Friday.
MANTON — Back to .500.
Manton continued its improved play of late and worked its way to back to even with a 64-53 win over Beal City in a Highland contest.
“This is a great team win,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller aid. “We had a lot of guys step up.
“I thought the guys executed our gameplan almost to perfection and their great effort was rewarded.”
Manton led 12-6 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime. It was 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Lucas McKernan paced the Rangers with 17 points while Johnathen Traxler had 14 and Luke Puffer scored 11. Lincoln Hicks had nine points and Jacob Kuhn scored eight, including two big 3-pointers in the first half.
