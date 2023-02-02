LAKE CITY — Pine River put forth a strong effort and found itself back in the win column.
The Bucks beat Lake City 49-41 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
“It definitely feels great to get back in the win column, but I really need to commend Coach Besko and the Trojans,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “They are very young, and like us they have had to deal with a lot of injuries and adversity. We had them down by 15 in the fourth quarter but they had no quit in them. They turned us over a couple of times, made a couple of threes and closed the gap to eight.
“Outside of that lapse in the fourth, we played one of our best games. We moved the ball and got great looks. Trevor (Holmquist) was a beast inside and that’s what we need from him every night. We’ll continue working on ball security and finishing at the rim.”
Pine River led 10-6 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. It was 33-21 going into the fourth quarter.
“We struggled to start the night and were kind of battling the entire way from there,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We made a good comeback effort in the fourth but it was just a little too late.
“If we had played with that intensity from the start, it might have been a different result.”
Holmquist paced Pine River with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Tanner Prosch had 12 points and eight rebounds. Austin Dean also scored nine.
Blake Root paced Lake City with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals while Marcus Booms had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Jace Goodrich added nine points, three rebounds and three steals.
Pine River hosts Evart on Friday while Lake City hosts Beal City on Tuesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 33-29.
